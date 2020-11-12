Enjoy this special Himachali dessert today; recipe inside

Would you want to try this easy recipe for a delectable dessert? (Source: Chef Saransh Goila/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Himachali Dham is a popular traditional feast in Himachal Pradesh which comprises of wholesome foods, which as as per Ayurveda, are said to be immensely nutritious for one’s health. Served during special occasions, the platter includes lip-smacking dishes like kadi, khatta, rajma madra among others. But we are here for the special dessert on the platter — fresh boondi ka meetha.

Recently, chef Saransh Goila shared the recipe for Boondi Ka Meetha, a simple sweet dish, that can be made by the whole family together. And according to him, the sweet dish is much in “tune with everyone’s taste buds”.

Check out his post below:

Here’s what he said: “While I need to do this a couple of times more to fine-tune my boondi skills, the famous Boondi ka Meetha in the special Himachali Dham is something that’s pretty much in tune with your taste buds. It soaks in the sugar syrup beautifully and the flavour of saunf is just unforgettable. Try this easy-peasy mithai,” he said.

Ingredients

For sugar syrup

1 cup – Sugar

½ cup – Water

4 – Cardamom pieces

1 pinch – Turmeric powder (can also add saffron)

2 tsp – Ghee

1 tsp – Fennel seeds

10 – Almonds, chopped

½ cup – Coconut

Melon seeds

8-10 – Raisins

For boondi

1 cup – Besan or gram flour

½ cup – Water

A pinch – Salt

A pinch – Turmeric

Method

For sugar syrup

In a pan, take sugar and water. Keep on medium flame and stir continuously. Put four cardamom pieces, a pinch of turmeric powder. Check for one-string consistency to see if the sugar syrup is ready.

Now, in another pan, add ghee, fennel seeds, almonds and roast on a low flame. Add coconut and melon seeds. Once done, add the mixture in the sugar syrup.

Let it cook for two minutes on low flame.

For boondi

In a bowl, add besan, water, salt and turmeric. Mix together without lumps.

For the final dessert

In a wok, heat oil. Check if the oil is hot enough by putting a drop of besan mixture. Take a ladle with holes. Pour the batter over the ladle. Spread with a spoon. Once fried, take them out on a tissue paper. After some time, soak the boondi in the sugar syrup for at least one hour.

Pro tips

Don’t overcook or cook on high flame as sugar would crystallise fast.

Keep the ladle at a height from the wok while frying so to make balloon-like boondi.

