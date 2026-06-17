Why Namita Thapar has stopped eating Chinese food: ‘Prior to perimenopause…’

Can soy sauce, a staple in Indian-Chinese cuisine, cause water retention as entrepreneur Namita Thapar recently claimed? Taking to her Instagram, the entrepreneur noted that she has “stopped eating Chinese food”. “I’ve stopped eating Chinese food; the soy sauce gives me insane water retention. Prior to perimenopause, I had no issues,” said Thapar, who often posts about her perimenopause journey.

Revealing that the video was shot during her podcast, she mentioned, “This video was shot while doing my health podcast w my dear friend @docshoulder_ , my feet were so swollen. My feet are not fitting in these beautiful heels. But ladies, don’t be a victim, always be a warrior and think of solutions to help yourself. Put ur feet up, massage them and minimise the food that leads to this. Ladies, this too shall pass,” she added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But is this claim science-backed?

Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal concurred that she touched on a nutritional concept that is actually backed by science, and said, “The issue is not Chinese food itself, but the high sodium content found in ingredients like soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and various packaged seasonings commonly used in such dishes.”

From a clinical nutrition perspective, sodium attracts and holds water in the body. “When a person consumes a high-sodium meal, the body temporarily retains extra fluid to maintain electrolyte balance. This can result in puffiness around the face, bloating, swollen fingers, or a temporary increase in body weight the next day,” noted Goyal.

Stressing that soy sauce is particularly concentrated in sodium, Goyal told indianexpress.com: “Just one tablespoon can contain a significant proportion of the recommended daily sodium intake. When combined with restaurant-style preparations that may already contain salt, sauces, and processed ingredients, the overall sodium load can become quite high.”

However, it is important to understand that water retention is not the same as fat gain. “Many people step on the scale after a salty meal and assume they have gained weight overnight. In reality, much of this increase is often due to temporary fluid retention rather than actual body fat accumulation,” described Goyal.

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Do you have soy sauce? (Photo: Freepik) Do you have soy sauce? (Photo: Freepik)

The effect is usually more noticeable in individuals who are sensitive to sodium, have hypertension, experience hormonal fluctuations, or consume inadequate amounts of water. “Ironically, drinking enough water can help the body regulate fluid balance more effectively and reduce temporary bloating,” advised Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namita Thapar (@namitathapar)

This does not mean Chinese food needs to be avoided.

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“Choosing dishes with more vegetables, lean protein, less sauce, and balanced portions can significantly reduce the sodium burden while still allowing enjoyment of the cuisine,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.