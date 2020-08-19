Give South Indian appe a healthy twist with this recipe

Make your family time a little more nutritious with this easy and tasty recipe. (Source: Meghna's Food Magic; designed by Gargi Singh)

We believe in beginning the day on a healthy note, which is why we regularly share healthy breakfast recipes, which are equally delicious. So are you game for an interesting recipe that ticks all the right boxes? While many think that not a lot of recipes can be prepared using ragi/nachni flour or finger millet, allow us to tell you that you can give some of your regular recipes a healthy tweak with this super grain. Wondering how to do that?

Here’s Meghna Kamdar from Meghna’s Food Magic fame showing to us how to make Ragi ke Appe.

Ingredients

1 cup – Finger millet(ragi/nachni) flour

¼ cup – Semolina(suji/rawa – optional)

¼ cup – Rice flour(for binding and crisp)

½ cup – Curd(diluted with water)

Some water

Salt. as per taste

Finely chopped carrots

Finely chopped fresh chillies

Finely chopped green onions/red onions

Finely chopped coriander

Finely chopped tomatoes

Finely chopped cashews/peanuts(optional)

Grated coconut (optional)

½ tsp – Fruit salt/baking soda

Oil

Some sesame seeds

Method

*Take a mixing bowl. Add 1 cup finger millet.

*Add ¼ cup semolina (suji/rawa – optional it gives a crunch), ¼ cup rice flour (for binding and crispiness) and ½ cup curd (diluted with water) and mix well.

*Add some water to it until the mixture becomes thicker.

*Rest the mixture for at least 1 hour.

*If the consistency of the batter is thicker than before, add some water to get pouring consistency.

*Add some finely chopped carrots, fresh chillies, green onions/red onions, coriander, tomatoes and cashews/peanuts (optional).

*Add grated coconut (optional – it gives a very good taste and a bit of sweetness).

*Add a small packet of fruit salt/half a tsp baking soda (can avoid using it by keeping the batter for 3-4 hours, it will naturally ferment)

*Keep mixing.

*Now take appe pan, put some oil in all cavities and put batter in each cavity.

*Cover the lid, cook it on slow to medium flame for 7-8 minutes.

*Then open the lid and brush some oil over each piece, flip them on the other side, cover the lid again and leave for cooking.

*Your super healthy Ragi Appe will be ready.

Pro tips

*Can put some sesame seeds in all cavities along with oil to enhance taste.

*Finger millet (nachni/ragi) is a rough grain so it becomes harder if kept for a long time.

*It goes well with mint/coconut chutney.

*It’s a healthy grain since it contains rich fibre which helps in weight loss.

