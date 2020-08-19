Give South Indian appe a healthy twist with this recipe

We believe in beginning the day on a healthy note, which is why we regularly share healthy breakfast recipes, which are equally delicious. So are you game for an interesting recipe that ticks all the right boxes? While many think that not a lot of recipes can be prepared using ragi/nachni flour or finger millet, allow us to tell you that you can give some of your regular recipes a healthy tweak with this super grain. Wondering how to do that?
Here’s Meghna Kamdar from Meghna’s Food Magic fame showing to us how to make Ragi ke Appe.
View this post on Instagram
Ragi Appe Meghna’s Food Magic Health journey continues. This time it’s Ragi Ke Appe Method : Take a mixing bowl Add 1 cup finger millet(ragi/nachni)flour (it's a healthy grain since it contains rich fibers which helps in weight loss) Add 1/4th cup semolina(suji/rawa – optional it gives a crunch) Add 1/4th cup rice flour(for binding & crisp) Add 1/2th cup curd(diluted with water) mix it well. Add some water to it until the mixture becomes thicker as to pouring consistency. Rest the mixture for min half and hour to one hour. If the consistency of the batter is thicker than before, add some water to get the pouring consistency. Add some finely chopped carrots Add some finely chopped fresh chillies Add some finely chopped green onions/red onions Add some finely chopped coriander Add some finely chopped tomatoes Add some finely chopped cashews/peanuts(optional) Add some grated coconut(optional – it gives a very good taste and a bit of sweetness) Add a small packet of fruit salt/ half a tsp baking soda(can avoid using it, by keeping the batter for 3-4 hours, it will get naturally fermented) Keep mixing it. Now take a appe pan put some oil in all cavities and put batter in each cavity.(can put some sesame seeds in all cavities along with oil to taste it better n crispy from the top) Cover the lid, cook it on slow to medium flame for 7-8 mins. Then open the lid and brush some oil over each piece, flip them on the other side cover the lid and again leave for cooking. And then your super healthy Ragi Appe will be ready. Finger millet(nachni/ragi) is a rough grain so it becomes harder keeping it for a long time. Serving it warm tastes heavenly with pudina/coconut chutney. . Love M #ChefMeghna #appe #nofry #RagiAppe #Nachni #HealthyFood #vegetarian #MeghnasFoodMagic #FoodBloggers #IndianFoodBloggers #tasty #yum #newidea #healthyfood #healthyrecipes #indianfoodblogger #indianfoodies #foods #kids #lovefood #ifoundawesome #mumbaieats #whatmumbaieats #tasty #yum #yummy #snack #mumbaifoodies #mumbaifood
Ingredients
1 cup – Finger millet(ragi/nachni) flour
¼ cup – Semolina(suji/rawa – optional)
¼ cup – Rice flour(for binding and crisp)
½ cup – Curd(diluted with water)
Some water
Salt. as per taste
Finely chopped carrots
Finely chopped fresh chillies
Finely chopped green onions/red onions
Finely chopped coriander
Finely chopped tomatoes
Finely chopped cashews/peanuts(optional)
Grated coconut (optional)
½ tsp – Fruit salt/baking soda
Oil
Some sesame seeds
Method
*Take a mixing bowl. Add 1 cup finger millet.
*Add ¼ cup semolina (suji/rawa – optional it gives a crunch), ¼ cup rice flour (for binding and crispiness) and ½ cup curd (diluted with water) and mix well.
*Add some water to it until the mixture becomes thicker.
*Rest the mixture for at least 1 hour.
*If the consistency of the batter is thicker than before, add some water to get pouring consistency.
*Add some finely chopped carrots, fresh chillies, green onions/red onions, coriander, tomatoes and cashews/peanuts (optional).
*Add grated coconut (optional – it gives a very good taste and a bit of sweetness).
*Add a small packet of fruit salt/half a tsp baking soda (can avoid using it by keeping the batter for 3-4 hours, it will naturally ferment)
*Keep mixing.
*Now take appe pan, put some oil in all cavities and put batter in each cavity.
*Cover the lid, cook it on slow to medium flame for 7-8 minutes.
*Then open the lid and brush some oil over each piece, flip them on the other side, cover the lid again and leave for cooking.
*Your super healthy Ragi Appe will be ready.
ALSO READ | Cook up new ideas in your kitchen: Try finger-licking Finger Millet Pancake Pizza
Pro tips
*Can put some sesame seeds in all cavities along with oil to enhance taste.
*Finger millet (nachni/ragi) is a rough grain so it becomes harder if kept for a long time.
*It goes well with mint/coconut chutney.
*It’s a healthy grain since it contains rich fibre which helps in weight loss.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.