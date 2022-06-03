Make South Indian prawn curry at home with this delectable recipe

Tired of the same old dinner? Make it interesting with this South Indian prawn curry recipe, which has been shared by chef Sandeep Pandit, ex Masterchef Australia contestant.

This very recipe was his apron-winning dish on the show. Read on to know more about the steps.

Ingredients

– 500-600 grams of cleaned (de-veined) prawns

– Salt as per taste

– ½ tsp turmeric

– 2.5 tsp (teaspoons) of cumin seeds

– 5-6 whole Kashmiri chillies (preferred, but you can use any), deseeded

– 2 tsp coriander seeds

– 1 tsp fenugreek seeds

– 15-20 curry leaves

– 3-4 tbsp of oil (EVOO preferred)

– 7 cloves of garlic, 2 of them finely-chopped

– 1.5 inches of ginger (25-30 gms)

– 25 gms of tamarind, soaked in half cup of water

– 1.5 tsp mustard seeds

– ½ Cup/200 gms sliced red onions

– 15-20 gms of jaggery/palm sugar/raw sugar

– 300 ml of prawn stock/water

– 200 ml of coconut milk

– 200 grams of chopped tomatoes/canned tomatoes

– 1-2 tbsp chopped coriander (optional)

– Half a bowl of salad leaves (if making into a salad)

Method

* Season the prawns with some salt and turmeric and keep it aside.

For the masala (curry paste)

* On a small flat pan, toast half (1.5 tsp) of the cumin, 4-5 dry chillies (keep one aside), all of the coriander seeds, half of the fenugreek seeds (save the rest for later), 4 to 5 curry leaves.

* Add 1.5 tbsp of oil and fry the spices on low heat.

* Add 5 garlic pods and half of the ginger (save the rest for later); fry until the garlic is slightly brown.

* Add ¼ of the soaked tamarind and cook the masala paste.

* Grind this into a pulp and add a little more tamarind water (pulp) to help blending.

* This will yield about half a cup of spice paste; use as desired.

For the curry

1. Heat 2 tbsp oil in a shallow cooking pan.

2. Sear the prawns one by one, until golden from outside, but raw in the middle.

3. Keep the fried prawns aside and add 1 tbsp of oil to the pan.

4. Add the last dry chili, remaining cumin and fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds, 8-10 curry leaves (more if you desire).

5. Fry the spices on a gentle heat.

6. Add the chopped garlic and sliced onions. Season with salt.

7. Fry the onions, until they’re slightly brown, add the curry paste.

8. Roast the masala paste well and add the remaining tamarind water.

9. Bring to a boil and add the jaggery (or sugar) and top it up with the prawn stock.

10. Mix well and add coconut milk and tomatoes.

11. Check the seasoning and cover the pan to cook the sauce.

12. After 5-10 minutes of cooking with a lid on, grate in the rest of the ginger.

13. Add more curry leaves (optional) and bring to a boil.

14. Cut the heat and drop the prawns in the hot sauce. Allow the residual heat to cook the prawns through.

15. Let the curry cool and finish off with some coriander leaves.

16. Serve with rice or use the sauce as a dressing for a healthy prawn salad.

Would you like to try?

