This South Indian khara bhath recipe is perfect for a hearty brunch

Do you often end up missing breakfast and settle for brunch instead? If today is one such day, we are here to help you with a simple but delicious recipe to kick-start your day. Try out this South Indian dish which is also easy to make and is light on the stomach, courtesy Archana Doshi from Archana Kitchen’s.

This is what she had to say on an Instagram post: “Khara Bhath Recipe or Rava Bhath is a South Indian specialty that makes a filling breakfast and is quick to prepare. It is usually served along with Kesari bhat which is a sweet variation of semolina, which makes it a complete dish in itself when served along with a hot filter coffee.”

While she shared that the recipe is a great breakfast option, you can always have it for brunch or even lunch. Check out her post below:

Ingredients

1 cup – Sooji (semolina/rava)

1 – Onion, finely chopped

1 – Tomato, finely chopped

1 – Green bell pepper (capsicum), chopped

3/4 cup – Mixed vegetables, (beans, carrot, tomato, brinjal), finely chopped

1 inch – Ginger, finely chopped

2 – Green chillies, slit

3tsp – Vangi bhath powder (brinjal bhath powder)

3 cups – Water

1/2 – Lemon

Coriander (dhania) leaves, to garnish (as required)

Fresh coconut, grated to garnish (as required)

Salt, to taste

Ingredients for tempering

1tsp – Mustard seeds

1tsp – White Urad Dal (split)

1/2tsp – Chana dal (Bengal Gram Dal)

Few – Cashew nuts, few, broken (optional)

Few – Curry leaves

1 – Dry red chillies, broken

1 pinch – Turmeric powder (haldi)

Sunflower oil to cook

1tbsp – Ghee

Method

*Place a pan on medium flame and dry roast the rava while continuously stirring it to avoid darkening. Saute until roasted well and aromatic. Keep aside.

*In a kadhai, add oil and ghee and add the ingredients under tempering. But add the mustard seeds once the oil is hot. Upon spluttering, add urad and chana dal.

*Once they seem crisp and lightly browned, add chopped onions and capsicum. Saute till tender and onions appear translucent.

*Add chopped veggies, salt, turmeric and saute till the vegetables become tender. Add vangibhath powder and mix well.

*Add three cups of water. Once the mixture starts boiling, simmer the flame and gradually add roasted rava. Keep mixing to avoid lumps.

*Once all the rava is added and mixed, close the lid and cook for 2-3 minutes.

*Switch off flame, scoop the Khara Bhat out and serve garnished with chopped coriander leaves and coconut.

