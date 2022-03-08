‘Southern flavours in a paratha’: Kick-start your morning with this vegan recipe today

Parathas can be enjoyed for any meal, be it breakfast, lunch or dinner. They can be prepared in a variety of flavours according to one’s taste, and are relished with achaar, butter and even chutneys.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

However, parathas are usually associated with distinctly north Indian flavours, and are stuffed with the ever-popular potatoes, paneer, radish and cauliflower. As such, would you like to try a paratha recipe that boasts of South Indian flavours?

Take a look at blogger Vijayalakshmi Vikram’s Instagram post, in which she shared the recipe for including ‘southern flavours in a paratha’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijayalakshmi Vikram (Viji) (@viji_moo)

“There is something so romantic about breaking the barriers of various cultures for the love of people, for the love of a place and for the love of food”, Vijayalakshmi captioned the post.

She regularly shares vegan and plant based recipes, and this particular curry leaf infused paratha deserves a mention of its own. “Curry leaf powder is so versatile. I prefer to use it to make a paratha”, she added.

Ingredients and recipe:

*Sun-dry curry leaves. Then dry roast them with pepper, jeera and some hing. Grind to a fine powder with salt.

*You can mix this powder with dough and then proceed to make parathas, or roll it out like Vijayalakshmi did.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!