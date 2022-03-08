‘Southern flavours in a paratha’: Kick-start your morning with this vegan recipe today

March 8, 2022 10:00:54 am
Parathas can be enjoyed for any meal, be it breakfast, lunch or dinner. They can be prepared in a variety of flavours according to one’s taste, and are relished with achaar, butter and even chutneys.
However, parathas are usually associated with distinctly north Indian flavours, and are stuffed with the ever-popular potatoes, paneer, radish and cauliflower. As such, would you like to try a paratha recipe that boasts of South Indian flavours?
Take a look at blogger Vijayalakshmi Vikram’s Instagram post, in which she shared the recipe for including ‘southern flavours in a paratha’.
“There is something so romantic about breaking the barriers of various cultures for the love of people, for the love of a place and for the love of food”, Vijayalakshmi captioned the post.
She regularly shares vegan and plant based recipes, and this particular curry leaf infused paratha deserves a mention of its own. “Curry leaf powder is so versatile. I prefer to use it to make a paratha”, she added.
Ingredients and recipe:
*Sun-dry curry leaves. Then dry roast them with pepper, jeera and some hing. Grind to a fine powder with salt.
*You can mix this powder with dough and then proceed to make parathas, or roll it out like Vijayalakshmi did.
