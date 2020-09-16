scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Simple recipe: You need to try this easy, healthy soup today

Get monsoon-ready with this super easy recipe

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 16, 2020 10:00:07 am
Charred Pepper Soup with Coconut Milk, vegan soup, soup recipes, indianexpress, indianexpress.com, monsoon soups, easy beverages, amrita kaur recipes,Here's how you can make sure you stay healthy this monsoon. (Source: AmritaofLife/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

What is better than enjoying the monsoon season with warm drinks that not only make rains more enjoyable but are also healthy? At the moment, when so many of us are trying different things to boost our immunity and fitness levels, there is nothing like consuming a balanced diet rich in seasonal vegetables to build health. So if you are looking for healthy recipes, you must try this easy soup preparation shared by aspiring Ayurvedic chef Amrita Kaur on social media.

Take a look at the recipe of ‘Charred Pepper Soup with Coconut Milk’.

Charred Pepper Soup with Coconut Milk, vegan soup, soup recipes, indianexpress, indianexpress.com, monsoon soups, easy beverages, amrita kaur recipes, Make sure you have the soup ingredients ready. (Source: AmritaofLife/Instagram)

Ingredients

1 – Onion
3-4 – Garlic
Fresh herbs of your choice
2 – Charred peppers
Salt and pepper for seasoning
2-3 – Walnuts
Coconut milk
1tsp – Jaggery
Pinch- Roasted cumin powder

Method

*Saute an onion. Add garlic, fresh herbs.
*Once onions have caramelised, add the charred peppers.
*Season with salt and pepper.
*Remove from flame and let it cool down for a bit.
*Blend with 2-3 toasted walnuts, veg stock.
*Strain and bring back to heat.
*Stir in a few spoons of coconut milk
*Add extra black pepper, a pinch of roasted cumin powder and jaggery.
*Your vegan soup is ready!

