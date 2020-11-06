Try this easy, filling soup for dinner tonight

Try this easy recipe for a lip-smacking light dinner. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

There is nothing like a warm, filling bowl of soup when you are in the mood for something quick and light. While there are different ways of preparing soup, there is nothing better than adding more greens and giving it a nutritious spin. If you want to make something special, which is also packed with health benefits, try this easy, nutritionist-approved recipe tonight.

Take a look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFjouZkFEt9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Nutrition consultant Shivika Gandhi shared this easy recipe on her Instagram page, The Nutritional Edge.

Here’s what she said.

“Packed with broccoli and greens and made using yoghurt instead of cream, this healthy cream of broccoli soup is something you’d repeat over and over again!”

Ingredients

1 – Broccoli head large, cut into small florets

2 – Carrots, diced

1 – Onion, diced

2 – Garlic cloves, diced

1 cup – Spinach

1 large bunch – Fresh parsley, chopped

2 no – Celery stalks, diced

3 tbsp – Plain yoghurt

3 cups – Vegetable broth

1 tsp – Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Method

*Add the carrots, onion, spinach, celery stalks and garlic to a medium soup pot and cover with vegetable broth.

*Bring to boil over medium heat, then simmer on low heat for 20 minutes.

*Add the broccoli and simmer for five minutes more.

*Add parsley, season with salt and pepper and use a hand mixer to blend everything until very creamy.

*Add the yoghurt and mix well.

*Divide into serving bowls and serve warm.

