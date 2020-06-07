Boost your immunity with this sorghum millet chaat and moringa buttermilk

Moringa leaves powder helps lower blood pressure and is excellent for immunity boosting. (Source: Shalini Rajani) Moringa leaves powder helps lower blood pressure and is excellent for immunity boosting. (Source: Shalini Rajani)

It is for the first time that we are waiting for a year to wrap-up in no time. We are waiting to wake up to a day that can declare 2020, just a bad dream. In all these months we have been through enough and we are still not giving up because we are waiting and hoping for a better tomorrow.

In the middle of hopes, new challenges and safety adjustments, we seem to have lost the track of our own basic well-being. From over-working to over-stressing, we are losing it all. With kids not being able to enjoy as much as they used to, and looking for little joys via screen time, we can say that we are all more anxious and more vulnerable than ever, and fighting with many health issues than just a viral attack.

Please understand, this is the time we should be focusing on boosting our immunity and better health. That’s ‘new normal’ my friends. And immunity is not a buzz-word; it has to be the way of life.

I know preparing for a newer challenge each day is not pleasant. But accepting the situation as it is and working to fight with a stronger self is what we need to work on. And in that quest of connecting the dots, each day; we should not be forgetting that we need some self-pampering treats, too.

These days when I am conducting online 5 Days Millets Workshops with participants from so many cities and even countries, I keep one question ready to be answered by each of my participant in one on one theory session. This exercise is really helping me collect insights and design millet recipes that can cater to a wider audience in the times of pandemic.

I ask them, in all this chaos, how are you pampering yourself? I receive many answers, and that includes some real-life confessions, too.

So no matter how unusually hectic and impractical your life may seem, I can always help you with some quick and nutritious recipes through this space and through my online cooking workshops.

And next time when you find solace in cheat meals and Netflix binging, try considering a treat that’s equally generous for your taste buds, and one that can give some immunity brownie points, too.

Read more for the step-by-step recipe of sorghum millet chaat, and let your immunity evolve as you shine through this pandemic.

Sorghum Millet Savoury Chaat

Ingredients: (Serves 4)

· 1 cup sorghum millet pearls (whole jowar) – boiled

· 1 medium size steamed potato cut in cubes

· 1 green chili finely chopped

· 1-inch ginger (grated)

· 1 big tomato finely chopped

· 1tsp freshly ground roasted cumin seeds

· ½tsp red chili flakes

· ¼tsp black pepper powder

· ½tsp black salt (for taste)

· 2tsp lemon juice

· A pinch of turmeric

· A few sprigs of fresh mint

Method

1. Thoroughly wash and soak jowar pearls overnight or for at least 8-10 hours in water. Please note all the millets need thorough washing and soaking to remove phylates.

2. Once soaked, give a quick wash again and discard the water. Place the pearls in the pressure cooker along with 2-3 cups of water and a pinch of salt and turmeric.

3. Pressure cook for two whistles, turn the heat to low and simmer for about 10 minutes. After 10 minutes turn off the heat and allow the pressure to release naturally.

4. After cooling you will see the jowar pearls are tender enough and have chewy texture.

5. Now, in a deep bowl, combine boiled jowar, chopped tomatoes, potato cubes, grated ginger and finely chopped green chili.

6. Now, add all the spices along with lemon juice. Mix it all nicely. Garnish it with fresh mint leaves.

7. Please note you can always balance lemon juice and spices as per your taste.

8. This chaat serves as a quick snack and mostly a breakfast option at my home.

9. You can club this chaat with a glass of regular buttermilk and to add to your nutrition and immunity, sprinkle some moringa leaves powder to your buttermilk. It will taste just perfect.

Health benefits

Sorghum (jowar) contains a good amount of fibre thus helps in digestion. It prevents problems like bloating, constipation and diarrhoea. Highly rich in protein and other minerals, Sorghum prevents pre-mature ageing, boosts immunity and improves heart health.

Moringa has seven times more vitamin C than oranges, 10 times more vitamin A than carrots, 17 times more calcium than milk, nine times more protein than yogurt, 15 times more potassium than bananas, and 25 times more iron than spinach. Known for its excellent source of nutrition, moringa leaves powder helps lower blood pressure and are excellent for immunity boosting.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups)

