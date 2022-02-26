Did you know about the many health benefits of sorghum? (special recipe inside)

Food trends are constantly changing across the world with buzzwords like gluten-free, organic, all-natural, probiotic etc now finding usage in everyday conversations. The common thread amongst them is the emphasis on clean and healthy living, filled with good food choices.

As such, how about switching up your daily plate of rice with sorghum, better known as jowar in India? Fortified with essential nutrients, this gluten-free grain contains B vitamins, potassium, phosphorus, calcium and zinc.

Jowar is a millet, making it rich in dietary fibre, aiding in digestion and constipation relief. Extremely versatile in nature, jowar is a hit in Indian households. It is used to make dishes such as jowar rotis, pulaos and upmas, that will keep you satiated for an entire day.

Jowar millets are rich in fibre and other essential nutrients; they can be found across India. (Representational image/Pixabay) Jowar millets are rich in fibre and other essential nutrients; they can be found across India. (Representational image/Pixabay)

However, are you looking for a unique and delicious sorghum recipe that your family just won’t be able to say no to?

Chef Meghna took to Instagram to share such a recipe. She called it ‘Jowar ke muthiya‘ and suggested serving it with ‘garam garam chai‘! Check out the post here:

Ingredients

*1/2 cup finely chopped carrot

*1/4 cup finely chopped coriander leaves

*3 finely chopped garlic cloves (optional)

*Finely chopped small ginger knob

*Finely chopped green chillies (as per taste)

*1/2 cup finely chopped cabbage

*1/2 lime juice

*2 tbs roasted peanuts (sing)

*1/2 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

*1 tsp coriander (dhaniya) powder

*1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

*1/2 tsp asafoetida powder (hing)

*1 tsp sugar (optional)

*2 tbs oil

*3 tbs curd (dahi/alternatively water can be used)

*Salt as per taste

*1.5 cup sorghum flour (jowar ka atta)

*1/4 cup semolina (suji/rava – for binding)

For tempering or tadka

*1 tsp mustard seeds (rai)

*2 tsp sesame seeds(til)

*1/2 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

*Some curry leaves

Method

*For preparing the batter for the muthiya, take a bowl and add the finely chopped carrot, finely chopped coriander leaves, finely chopped garlic cloves, finely chopped small ginger and green chillies to taste, mix well

*To the mixture, now add finely chopped cabbage, lime juice, roasted peanuts, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin seeds, asafoetida powder, dash of sugar to balance the taste, 2 tablespoons of oil, curd and salt to taste

*Now, add the sorghum flour or jowar ka atta to the mixture with some semolina to bind the batter together. Mix well, shape medium sized cutlets or muthiyas with your hands and steam them in a steamer till cooked.

*Next, take out the muthiyas, cut them up into bite sized pieces. Let them rest.

*For the tempering, add a little bit of oil to a pan, let it heat and add mustard seeds, sesame seeds, red chilli powder and a sprig or two of curry leaves. Saute the muthiyas in this zingy tadka till brown and crispy on the outside.

*Serve them piping hot with tea or eat as is!

