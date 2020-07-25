Sophie Choudry makes salted caramel sauce makhana; try the simple recipe

Sophie Choudry has been whipping up delicacies of late; her food posts on Instagram are proof. This time, the actor and former VJ made dairy-free salted caramel sauce-flavoured makhana. She gave us a sneak peek into the preparation on Instagram. Take a look:
If you would also like to add a twist to your regular makhana snack, why not try making the sauce at home like Sophie? Here’s a simple recipe, courtesy food blogger Lisa Bryan’s website downshiftology.com. Bryan shows how you can make the sauce with coconut milk and coconut sugar, which makes for a delicious vegan treat.
Ingredients
400 ml – Coconut milk, full fat
1/2 cup – Coconut sugar
1/2 tsp – Sea salt
1 tsp – Coconut oil
1 tsp – Vanilla extract
Method
* In a saucepan, add coconut milk, coconut sugar and salt, and combine over medium-high flame.
* Bring the sauce to boil and then lower the flame intensity immediately, keeping the sauce at a light simmer.
* Let the sauce simmer for about 30-40 minutes. Stir occasionally.
* Once the sauce turns darker and thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon, remove the saucepan from the gas stove. Now stir in coconut oil and vanilla extract.
* Serve the sauce warm or refrigerate.
How about trying the sauce during the weekend?
