Sophie Choudry makes salted caramel sauce makhana; try the simple recipe

Sophie Choudry just whipped up a delicious salted caramel sauce. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram) Sophie Choudry just whipped up a delicious salted caramel sauce. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram)

Sophie Choudry has been whipping up delicacies of late; her food posts on Instagram are proof. This time, the actor and former VJ made dairy-free salted caramel sauce-flavoured makhana. She gave us a sneak peek into the preparation on Instagram. Take a look:

Salted caramel sauce made with coconut milk. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram) Salted caramel sauce made with coconut milk. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram)

Try makhana with salted caramel sauce. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram) Try makhana with salted caramel sauce. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram)

If you would also like to add a twist to your regular makhana snack, why not try making the sauce at home like Sophie? Here’s a simple recipe, courtesy food blogger Lisa Bryan’s website downshiftology.com. Bryan shows how you can make the sauce with coconut milk and coconut sugar, which makes for a delicious vegan treat.

Ingredients

400 ml – Coconut milk, full fat

1/2 cup – Coconut sugar

1/2 tsp – Sea salt

1 tsp – Coconut oil

1 tsp – Vanilla extract

Method

* In a saucepan, add coconut milk, coconut sugar and salt, and combine over medium-high flame.

* Bring the sauce to boil and then lower the flame intensity immediately, keeping the sauce at a light simmer.

* Let the sauce simmer for about 30-40 minutes. Stir occasionally.

* Once the sauce turns darker and thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon, remove the saucepan from the gas stove. Now stir in coconut oil and vanilla extract.

* Serve the sauce warm or refrigerate.

How about trying the sauce during the weekend?

