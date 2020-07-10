Sophie Choudry made gluten-free paleo chocolate muffins; try the recipe

Bake paleo chocolate muffins like Sophie Choudry. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram; image designed by Gargi Singh) Bake paleo chocolate muffins like Sophie Choudry. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram; image designed by Gargi Singh)

Sophie Choudry recently made her first attempt at baking chocolate muffins, and not just any kind but healthy gluten-free ones. She shared a glimpse of the delicious-looking muffins in an Instagram story.

Paleo chocolate muffins are dairy-free and gluten-free. Designed to resemble what our ancestors ate a thousand years ago, paleo diet involves following a whole food-based diet including meat, fish, eggs, vegetables, nuts and seeds and avoid eating sugar, grains including breads, legumes, most dairy products, artificial sweeteners, vegetable oil, margarine and trans fats.

Here is an easy recipe for paleo chocolate muffins from beamingbaker.com by plant-based food blogger Demeter.

Ingredients

Dry

2½ cups – Finely ground, blanched almond flour

½ cup – Arrowroot flour

¾ cup – Raw cacao or unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp – Baking soda

¼ tsp – Salt

Wet

¼ cup – Water

½ cup – Non-dairy milk

3 tbsp – Melted coconut oil

¼ cup – Coconut sugar

¼ cup – Pure maple syrup

1½ tsp – Pure vanilla extract

¾ cup – Chopped paleo chocolate chunks or vegan chocolate chips

Method

*Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a muffin pan with cupcake liners. Set aside.

* Sift the dry ingredients in a large bowl and set aside.

* In a bowl, add water and milk and heat it in a microwave in 10-second increments till just about warm.

* In another bowl, whisk together all the wet ingredients till they are well incorporated.

* Now add the wet ingredients to the dry ones in the bowl. Whisk the ingredients well till well incorporated. The batter should neither be too thick nor too runny. Fold in chopped paleo chocolate chunks.

* Once the batter is ready, scoop a part of the batter and transfer it evenly into the muffin pan, filling about three-fourth of each cup.

* Bake the muffins for 20-25 minutes or till they are ready.

* Take the muffins out and let them cool for about 30 minutes. Remove the muffins from the pan and serve on a plate.

