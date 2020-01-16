Sophie Choudry’s colourful food platter is a mix of everything healthy; take a look

Sophie also joined the healthy eating challenge on social media. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh) Sophie also joined the healthy eating challenge on social media. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

It looks like the #WhatsInYourDabba challenge has picked up momentum on social media, with a lot of B-Town celebs coming forward to inspire people to eat clean and healthy by sharing what their diet comprises.

The latest celebrity to give a peek into her dabba is Sophie Choudry, who recently shared her favourite vegetarian delicacies on Instagram. “I’m not a vegetarian or vegan but I am veggie at least twice a week,” she wrote, alongside a picture of her relishing quinoa and sweet potato cutlets, with avocado sauce, and a salad of carrot, mint and Thai red chilli.

Sophie also shared the recipes for the dishes. Take a look:

Quinoa and sweet potato cutlets recipe

Quinoa and sweet potato cutlets (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram) Quinoa and sweet potato cutlets (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram)

“Half cup quinoa, wash in bowl of water, discard the water, add fresh water and boil for six to seven mins til quinoa becomes soft and water is absorbed. Take out in a bowl and let it cool. Add finely chopped green chilli, finely chopped ginger, salt to taste, red chilli powder, cumin powder, black pepper and a pinch of chaat masala. One medium sweet potato boiled. Grate and mix into the quinoa. Add two tablespoons of roasted channa powder and the soaked Kasturi methi (without the water). Mix everything together and make tikkis. Take a flat plan, add a drop of oil and fry til golden,” she shared.

Avocado sauce recipe

“Half avocado cut into chunks, one cup fresh cilantro, half a clove of garlic roughly chopped, 1/2 cup Greek yoghurt, two tbsp lime juice, sea salt to taste and two tbsp water. Blend in a mixer,” Sophie wrote.

Carrot salad with mint & Thai chilli recipe

Carrot salad with mint & Thai chilli (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram) Carrot salad with mint & Thai chilli (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram)

“Three large carrots peel and grate and cover in a kitchen paper towel so that moisture from them is absorbed. Add 20 mint leaves in a bowl, dry roast a few cashews and sesame seeds. Mix with the carrots,” she added.

Salad dressing

“Juice of three limes in a bottle, add salt, black pepper, one Thai chilli finely chopped, one inch of ginger grated. Add everything together, sprinkle a little garlic powder and two tablespoon of honey, mix it and add to the salad,” she wrote.

Health benefits of the ingredients

While sweet potato is a great source of nutrition itself, quinoa is a rich source of protein, containing all essential amino acids. Like sweet potato, it has fibre that helps lower cholesterol and glucose levels and also relieves constipation. It is also rich in other minerals like iron, magnesium and manganese.

Avocado, on the other hand, is a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals. Studies have shown that it also boosts weight loss by lowering body mass index (BMI) and leads to smaller waist circumference. And carrots are not just tasty, but a good source of beta carotene, fibre, vitamin K1, potassium and antioxidants. They help lower cholesterol levels, and also in reducing the risk of cancer in addition to improving eye health.

