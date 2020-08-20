Sophie Choudry enjoys yummy churro French toast; try the easy recipe

Sophie Choudry just treated herself to Churro French toast. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Sophie Choudry seems to have taken a break from her regular diet to enjoy a mouthwatering dish. The actor and former VJ recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the delectable churro French toast that she ate.

Churro French toast — with slices of bread soaked and fried in egg mixture and usually coated with cinnamon sugar and cream cheese —makes for quite an indulgent treat. Sophie, however, seems to have eaten the dish with chocolate sauce.

See the picture:

Sophie ate this delicious French toast. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram) Sophie ate this delicious French toast. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram)

If you are in the mood for something innovative and delicious, Churro French toast can be your pick. Make it with this recipe by food blogger Chungah Rhee, courtesy her blog damndelicious.net. Take a look:

Try making Churro French toast. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram) Try making Churro French toast. (Source: sophiechoudry/Instagram)

Ingredients

2 – Large eggs

½ cup – Milk

½ tsp – Vanilla extract

Pinch of nutmeg

4 slices – Bread

2 tbsp – Unsalted butter

For cream cheese glaze

2 tbsp – Cream cheese, at room temperature

¼ cup – Sugar

2 tbsp – Milk

¼ tsp – Vanilla extract

For cinnamon sugar

¼ cup – Sugar

2 tbsp – Brown sugar

1 tsp – Ground cinnamon

Method

* For cream cheese, combine all the ingredients in a bowl. Mix until smooth and then set aside.

* For cinnamon sugar, combine all the ingredients and set aside.

* In another large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, and nutmeg. Once that is ready, soak bread slices in the mixture one by one.

* In a frying pan or tawa, melt butter over medium-high flame.

* Add bread slices to the pan in batches and cook until golden brown, for about one or two minutes on each side. Now coat each bread slice with cinnamon sugar.

* Drizzle cream cheese glaze and serve.

Would you try this?

