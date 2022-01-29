Here’s a recipe for a soothing and revitalising cup of lemongrass tea

January 29, 2022 10:20:11 am
Winters bring the onslaught of cold winds and low temperatures and with it, arrive viral infections, sore throats and similar concerns. While it is the season of festivities and goodwill, it is also equally important to take some extra precautions and include a few antioxidant-rich foods in your diet that will boost your immune system.
These immunity boosters can be added as foods or beverages to your diet and will go a long way towards strengthening your health. As such, chef Sanjeev Kapoor took to Instagram to share the recipe of a delicious and rejuvenating lemongrass tea recipe that is bound to soothe even the most frayed nerves. Take a look at the post here:
View this post on Instagram
Lemongrass is extremely popular across the world for its antioxidant properties. Also associated with a soothing smell, it is used extensively in aromatherapy practices. The recipe to make the lemongrass tea is simple and easy. “This herbal infusion is zesty lemongrass in combination with ginger and aromatic Indian spices. It is believed to help cleanse and flush harmful toxic waste out of the body and boost the immune system thanks to its anti-oxidant properties,” the chef said.
Take a look at the ingredients and method given below:
Herbal lemongrass tea
Ingredients
Water–2 cups
Cinnamon sticks–3
Ginger– an inch
Cardamom pods– 4 or 5
Lemongrass leaves – a few
Method
*First, bring the water to a rumbling boil
*In a pestle and mortar, pound the cinnamon sticks, ginger, cardamom pods roughly
*Add the mixture to the boiling water and immediately add the lemongrass leaves
*Simmer for a few minutes and take off the heat
*Sweeten with jaggery powder and enjoy a steaming cuppa with your family or friends!
Did you like this recipe? Let us know!
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-