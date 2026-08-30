Sooji or aata? Nutritionist reveals which golgappa shell is better for your health

Which one is healthier? Sooji golgappas or aata ones? (Ai generated image)

If you’re standing at a gol gappa stall and get asked the classic question — “Sooji ya aata?” (semolina or wheat flour) — you may usually pick based on crunch.

But does the choice make any difference to your health?

Yes, says Sadhna Singh, senior nutritionist and holistic health expert at HereNow Official. While neither type of gol gappa can really be called a health food, aata puris can have a nutritional edge, especially when they are made with whole wheat.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.