Sonam Kapoor whips up exotic delicacies for breakfast, try the recipes

Sonam Kapoor cooked breakfast. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor cooked breakfast. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Not just fashion, looks like Sonam Kapoor takes a lot of interest in cooking as well. And the Veere Di Wedding actor is making the most of her time at home during lockdown by trying a variety of dishes. She just whipped up some breakfast delicacies for husband Anand Ahuja, a glimpse of which she shared on Instagram.

Sonam shared an Instagram story featuring a plate of pancakes with banana slices on top. “Pancakes by moi for Anand Ahuja,” she captioned the post.

Pancake made by Sonam Kapoor. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram) Pancake made by Sonam Kapoor. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Pancake is a flat cake prepared from a batter usually made of whole wheat flour, milk and butter, and it fried in either oil or butter. Here’s a healthy oats and banana pancake recipe by Shilpa Shetty that you can try at home:

Ingredients

1 cup – Roasted oats powder

1/2 cup – Whole wheat flour

1 tsp – Jaggery powder

1/2 tsp – Cinnamon powder

Baking soda (a pinch)

Salt (a pinch)

4 tbsp – Yoghurt

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

1 – Egg(optional)

1 – Mashed ripe banana

1 cup – Low fat milk

1/4 cup – Raisins

Read| Manisha Koirala’s favourite dish is spicy but very healthy. Here’s how you can cook it

Method

1. Put all the ingredients in a bowl and mix them well. Add raisins in the end and mix in.

2. In a hot pan, put a dollop of butter. Pour some of the pancake batter on to the pan and fry in the shape of a flat cake till golden brown. Repeat the process with the rest of the batter.

3. Once fried, plate the pancakes and pour honey for topping as per taste.

Sonam also went on to share another dish comprising poached eggs, stir fried vegetables and sliced avocados.

Sonam Kapoor is cooking delicious dishes at home. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor is cooking delicious dishes at home. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Try this stir fried vegetable recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor:

Ingredients

6-8 – Broccoli florets (blanched)

1 tbsp – Soy sauce

5-7 – Baby corn (diagonally sliced and blanched)

5-7 – Button mushrooms (halved)

1 tbsp – Chopped garlic

1/2 – Green capsicum (cut into triangles)

2 – Spring onion with green (diagonally sliced)

8-10 – Shimeji mushrooms

1/2 – Red bell pepper (cut into triangles)

1/2 – Yellow bell pepper (cut into triangles)

4-5 – Dried chanterelle mushrooms (soaked)

Salt to taste

Read| Shilpa Shetty gives dal a healthy twist with this delicious recipe

Method

1. Take a pan and heat oil in it. Add chopped garlic and saute till it turns light golden brown in colour.

2. To this, add button mushrooms and shimeji mushrooms, followed by baby corn, soaked chanterelle mushrooms and toss.

3. Add salt and black pepper powder as per taste.

4. Add green capsicum, red bell pepper and yellow bell pepper and broccoli, and toss.

5. Pour little soy sauce on to this and mix it well. Add the spring onions and toss on high flame. Serve hot.

The Zoya Factor actor also shared the menu for lunch, comprising an assortment of exotic healthy dishes: Pasta in marinara sauce, spaghetti aglio olo, bruschetta and garlic bread, Swiss chard with pine nuts, and baked tofu with mixed spices. Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor’s menu for lunch. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor’s menu for lunch. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Try these recipes at home.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd