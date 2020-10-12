Sonam Kapoor shares her go-to breakfast for PCOS; watch video

Sonam Kapoor was diagnosed with PCOS during her teenage years. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor, who recently opened up on having been diagnosed with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), gave us a sneak peek into her daily diet.

As per the PCOS diet that Sonam follows, her food intake usually comprises “everything natural, fresh and local”, she wrote on Instagram. “I make sure I indulge in the produce that is locally and freshly available,” she mentioned.

In a video, the Neerja actor showed her go-to breakfast bowl — coconut yogurt with a handful of berries. “This coupled with a cup of either spearmint or green tea and a bowl of greens keeps me energised on long days!” she added.

She also posted a picture of her bowl of greens, something medical experts recommend eating in case of PCOS, along with whole fruits and omega-3 rich foods.

Sonam had earlier revealed that post her diagnosis, she completely gave up the consumption of refined sugar. “I have given up sugar completely…I cannot tell you how my life has changed since I have given it (refined sugar) up,” she had said.

In case you are struggling with PCOS, make sure to consult a dietitian before planning your daily meals.

