Sonam Kapoor shares recipe for her breakfast smoothie, and it includes chocolate

From her skincare routine to diet and recipes, Sonam Kapoor keeps sharing her lifestyle habits on Instagram.

Sonam, like many of us, seems to be a fan of chocolate and often shares chocolate-based recipes on social media. Turns out, she does not mind having chocolate for breakfast as well.

The actor posted a picture of her drinking a breakfast smoothie and the ingredients are sure to make your mouth water. As Sonam wrote in an Instagram story herself, the smoothie was made with:

1.5 scoops of dark chocolate

1 tbsp – Cocoa powder

1 tbsp – Instant coffee

300 mil – Almond milk

The chocolate smoothie, however, had no sugar. Earlier, the 35-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with PCOS, had revealed she had quit sugar, considering its harmful impact on one’s health.

In the picture, Sonam is seen sipping on the smoothie while getting her hair done. Take a look:

Curious to know how the smoothie would taste like? Why not try making it?