Sonam Kapoor baked vegan, gluten free banana loaf, here’s the recipe she followed

Sonam Kapoor is on a cooking spree. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Sonam Kapoor is on a cooking spree. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Sonam Kapoor recently baked banana bread but with a twist. Instead of going for the regular recipe, she chose to bake a vegan, gluten free version with walnuts. And going by the pictures shared on Instagram, the results were no less delicious.

For her special banana loaf, Sonam followed the recipe by Ridhima Khanna, founder, Addicted-Freshly Baked. Khanna later shared the recipe on her Instagram page.

Take a look at the recipe:

Ingredients

3 – Ripe bananas mashed

1/2 cup – Oil

1/2 cup – Sugar/jaggery

1 cup – Gluten free flour

1/4 cup – Walnuts (for batter)

1/4 cup – Walnuts (to sprinkle on top)

1 – Flaxseed egg (Mix 1 tbsp flaxseed with 3 tbsp of water and let it sit in the fridge for 15-30 minutes)

Salt (a pinch)

1/2 tsp – Baking powder

1/2 tsp – Baking soda

Method

1. In a bowl, whip all the wet ingredients together — oil, bananas, sugar, flax egg — to form a liquid batter.

2. Make a dry mix with the flour, walnuts, salt, baking powder and soda.

3. Pour the batter in a pan and add in the dry ingredients till combined. Sprinkle some walnuts.

4. Bake in an oven preheated at 180 degrees Celsius for about 25-40 minutes.

Sonam Kapoor is clearly on a cooking spree. From pancakes, healthy chocolate chip cookies to walnut cake, the Veere Di Wedding actor has been baking a range of delicacies.

Like Sonam, Alia Bhatt also tried her hands at baking banana bread a while ago. In 2018, Meghan Markle baked banana bread using ginger and chocolate chips during one of her royal tours, which eventually became popular among fans. Banana bread has in fact topped the list of the recipes people have been searching online at the time of the lockdown.

