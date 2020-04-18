Sonam Kapoor just baked some healthy double chocolate chip cookies, try the recipe

Sonam Kapoor baked healthy chocolate cookies at home. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor baked healthy chocolate cookies at home. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor is clearly enjoying her culinary adventures now that she has some time to experiment while being at home. After pancakes and chocolate walnut cake, the Neerja actor tried her hand at baking healthy double chocolate chip cookies at home.

“I experimented with them…and they came out super nice,” Sonam said in a video on Instagram.

Sonam further posted the entire recipe, explaining the process step-by-step in a series of Instagram stories. If you are also craving chocolate and are in the mood for baking, here’s the recipe by the actor that you can try at home.

Ingredients

105 gm – Gluten free all-purpose flour

15 gm – cocoa powder

1/2 tsp – Baking soda

1/4 tsp – Baking powder

1/2 tsp – Sea salt

75 gm – Brown sugar

60 gm – Coconut sugar

55 gm – Almond butter

50 gm – Coconut oil

1 tsp – Vanilla extract

3-4 tbsp – Water

90 gm – Dark chocolate chips

Ingredients for making double chocolate chip cookies. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram) Ingredients for making double chocolate chip cookies. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Method

* Put the flour in a bowl. Add to it cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and sea salt, and mix well.

* In another bowl, put brown sugar, coconut sugar, almond butter, coconut oil and vanilla extract, and mix well. Add water and mix properly.

* Now mix the wet and dry ingredients properly.

* Add chocolate chips and gently fold the mixture. Refrigerate it for an hour.

* Take out the mixture and make about eight cookie dough rounds and put them on a baking tray.

* Place the tray in the last or second last row of the oven preheated at 175 degrees Celsius.

* Bake for 12-15 minutes. Take them out and allow them to cool before you eat.

Would you like to try this recipe?

