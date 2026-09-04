Sonam Bajwa delays breakfast if she eats carbs at night: ‘One cup of rice, dal, salad, and…’

Sonam Bajwa, 36, recently spoke about her eating habits and ‘normal routine,’ underlining her preference for simple food. “I don’t like when I am given a diet that is quite restrictive unless it’s required for a project. I like to have moong dal cheela and two boiled eggs for breakfast. I take one cup of rice, dal, salad, and some type of protein. I like to have simple food,” she told content creator Gunjan Taneja on her YouTube podcast.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Detailing her ‘struggle’ to keep dinner carb-less, she continued, “My struggle is with dinner because I want to have carbs, but I have to avoid carbs at night. If this is the case, then I eat a late breakfast the next morning. I try to balance it like that. I like to have a normal routine.”

Sonam Bajwa mentioned adjusting her breakfast timing if she eats carbs at night. Is this a valid approach?

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said it can work for some people, but it’s not a rule everyone needs to follow. “If you’ve had a heavier, carb-rich dinner, you may naturally feel less hungry the next morning. In that case, slightly delaying breakfast is fine as long as you’re still meeting your overall nutritional needs through the day.”

What’s on your plate? (Photo: Freepik) What’s on your plate? (Photo: Freepik)

Does eating carbs at night actually affect metabolism or weight gain?

Carbs at night are often misunderstood. “The body doesn’t automatically convert them into fat just because of the timing. What matters more is total calorie intake, portion size, and overall activity levels. A balanced dinner with controlled portions of carbs is perfectly acceptable,” said Sheikh.

Is it okay to skip or delay breakfast based on hunger cues?

Listening to your body is important. “If you’re genuinely not hungry, forcing a meal may not be necessary. However, regularly skipping breakfast without planning balanced meals later can lead to energy dips, overeating, or poor food choices later in the day,” said Sheikh.

Can this habit help with digestion or energy balance?

Spacing meals based on hunger can sometimes support better digestion and prevent discomfort from overeating. But it should not turn into erratic eating patterns. The body thrives on some level of routine, even if it’s flexible.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.