Sonali Kulkarni ate the same food for months during The Paradise shoot: ‘Can check hotel menu’

Sonali Kulkarni recalled eating the same food for months during the shoot of the Nani-starrer Telugu film The Paradise. “When I was in Hyderabad for The Paradise, literally….you won’t believe I have not met any relative…there are so many Maharashtrian people in Hyderabad…I was untraceable. I had no time because we had such intense shoot hours. After that, getting out of my character’s makeup and wearing something homely would take 2-3 hours. I had no fancy of getting ready, getting into the car, reaching someone’s house, and enjoying some exotic food. No. You can check my hotel menu. I have ordered the same thing and eaten it for months. I don’t repent anything,” the 51-year-old actor shared in a video on her Instagram.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“For #TheParadise, even stepping out of character wasn’t easy! Hours of makeup, intense shoot schedules, and months of the same hotel food. And honestly, I wouldn’t change a thing!” she captioned the post.

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While she didn’t mention what type of food she repetitively ate, we reached out to an expert to understand what eating the same type of food does to your gut and metabolism.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dt. Gulnaaz Shaikh, clinical nutritionist, Healthyz, noted that our gut thrives on dietary variety. “Different foods provide different types of fibre, vitamins, minerals and other compounds that support the diverse community of microorganisms living in our intestines, known as the gut microbiome. When meals remain largely unchanged for months, the gut may receive a narrower range of nutrients, particularly if the menu lacks fruits, vegetables, whole grains and pulses. This can affect microbial diversity and bowel regularity over time. However, eating the same food does not automatically damage gut health. The bigger concern is whether the overall diet is balanced and provides enough variety in nutrients,” said Shaikh.

Can a repetitive diet slow down metabolism?

Eating the same meals does not directly slow down metabolism. “Metabolic health depends on several factors, including total calorie intake, protein consumption, physical activity, muscle mass, sleep and individual health conditions. However, a monotonous diet can make it harder to meet nutritional requirements if it repeatedly excludes certain food groups. For example, insufficient protein intake combined with prolonged inactivity may contribute to muscle loss, which can influence energy expenditure. Consistently eating calorie-dense meals in portions that exceed the body’s needs can also contribute to weight gain. It is the nutritional quality and quantity of food, rather than repetition alone, that matter most,” mentioned Shaikh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Kulkarni (@sonalikul)

Long shooting schedules often mean fixed meal timings, limited food choices, and dependence on whatever is readily available. “Hotel food can be nutritious, but the challenge is maintaining balance and consistency over several months. Restaurant meals may contain more salt, oil, butter or refined carbohydrates than expected, while fresh fruit, vegetables and fibre-rich foods may be less readily available. Depending on preparation and storage, food hygiene can also become a concern. Over time, an unbalanced routine may contribute to constipation, bloating, excessive sodium intake or inadequate intake of certain nutrients. These outcomes are not inevitable and depend on the actual menu and eating habits,” emphasised Shaikh.

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What helps?

Small additions can make a meaningful difference. Shaikh told indianexpress.com that people can include a serving of fruit, choose vegetables with meals, opt for whole grains where available, and add protein sources such as dal, beans, curd, paneer or eggs, depending on individual preferences. “Drink enough water and maintain regular meal timings as far as possible. Even when the main meal remains unchanged, varying the accompanying vegetables, fruits and protein sources can improve dietary diversity. People should also avoid relying excessively on fried snacks, sugary drinks and highly processed foods between meals.”

Is food variety more important than eating on time?

Both matter, but neither needs to be approached rigidly, stressed Shaikh. “Regular meals can help people manage hunger and maintain energy during demanding work schedules, while dietary variety helps cover a broader range of nutritional needs. You don’t need to eat a completely different meal every day. Instead, aim for a consistent routine with enough variation across the week. A practical rule is to keep meal timings reasonably steady while rotating food groups. Ultimately, a healthy gut and metabolism depend on the overall pattern of eating, not on whether a person repeats a particular meal occasionally,” said Shaikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.