Sonali Bendre reveals skin routine after cancer: ‘Overly sensitive to the sun’

Actor Sonali Bendre recently shared that she has made changes in her skincare routine post-cancer treatment. “Earlier, the skincare routine was, ‘Don’t do anything. Just wash your face and don’t do anything when you are not working. Now, I think I need to look after it a bit, especially after my cancer treatment. The skin has become overly sensitive to the sun. So, I need to use sunscreen, do the oil massage and moisturise. Part of ageing, I suppose,” the Raakh actor told Tweak India.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Adding that a “few beauty hacks” are sacrosanct, the actor continued: “There is a litre full of water, and then there is a little bit of light black coffee with cloves. I don’t know if these are beauty hacks or not, but they seem to work for me.”

She also spoke about using a “lot of oil on my face”. “It kind of opens up all my sinuses, helps with inflammation. I think it gets the circulation going for me in the face for me,” said the 51-year-old.

So, we asked experts.

Some of these habits may support overall skin health, while others have limited scientific evidence, said Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist, Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai.

“Drinking plenty of water is beneficial for overall health and helps maintain hydration, although it is not a direct solution for glowing skin unless someone is dehydrated. Black coffee contains antioxidants, but there is no strong evidence that adding cloves specifically improves skin health. Cloves have anti-inflammatory properties, but their effect on skin beauty through coffee has not been proven,” said Dr Chause.

Sunscreen is essential (Photo: Pixabay) Sunscreen is essential (Photo: Pixabay)

Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal added that black coffee contains caffeine and polyphenols that can temporarily improve alertness, concentration, and exercise performance — which is why many people prefer it in the morning — cloves are rich in aromatic compounds, particularly eugenol, which may flavour, but may not really contribute to good skin.

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Dr Chause too said that facial oil massage can improve relaxation, temporarily boost blood circulation, and help lock in moisture, making the skin feel softer. “However, it does not ‘open the sinuses’ or reduce facial inflammation. People with acne-prone or oily skin should choose non-comedogenic oils, as some oils can clog pores and trigger breakouts,” said Dr Chause.

The advice to wear sunscreen daily is the most evidence-based skincare practice mentioned.

“Sunscreen helps protect against UV damage, pigmentation, premature ageing, and skin cancer. Regular moisturising also helps strengthen the skin barrier and reduce dryness and irritation,” said Dr Chause.

Overall, while hydration, moisturising, and sunscreen are backed by science, facial oil massage and coffee with cloves should be viewed as personal wellness habits rather than proven beauty hacks. “A simple skincare routine tailored to your skin type remains the best approach,” said Dr Chause.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.