Check out Sonali Bendre’s ‘tried and tested’ immunity boosting smoothie

Sonali Bendre shared tips to boost immunity. (Source: iamsonalibendre/Instagram) Sonali Bendre shared tips to boost immunity. (Source: iamsonalibendre/Instagram)

Sonali Bendre is making sure she eats healthy amid the coronavirus scare, with experts stressing on the need to boost immunity to keep any health risk at bay, apart from taking other preventive measures.

“Now more than ever before, we truly realise how critical having a strong immunity is,” Sonali wrote on Instagram alongside a video in which she shared an immunity boosting smoothie recipe, comprising a good mix of vegetables, fruits and nuts, along with ginger and turmeric. Here’s how you can make it:

Ingredients

Apple

Carrot

Amla

Fresh turmeric

Ginger

Apricot

Blueberries

Cranberries

Almond

Cinnamon

Walnut

Spinach

Read| Is turmeric the go-to spice for managing diabetes?

Method

Blend all the ingredients together. Pour it in a glass and drink.

Sonali also shared two more important tips to boost immunity and keep oneself healthy: steam inhalation and a glass of warm water. “While dealing with cancer, I did a lot of research on ways to boost my immunity system. I started this ritual then and it’s become a habit now, my #NewNormal. These steps are pretty simple and have been tried and tested – I managed to avoid infections during my chemo, and I believe that this was the “secret formula”. Sharing them with you, hoping that we all take conscious steps to boost our immunity,” the Sarfarosh actor added.

Read| Simple home remedies to keep your lungs healthy, suggested by a wellness coach

Take a look at her video:

Sonali was diagnosed with “high grade cancer” that had metastised, for which she underwent a treatment in New York.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd