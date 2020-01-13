Sonali Bendre just shared her favourite khichdi recipe that is healthy and easy to cook

Sonali Bendre shared a healthy khichdi recipe on social media. Source: iamsonalibendre/Instagram; Image designed by Gargi Singh) Sonali Bendre shared a healthy khichdi recipe on social media. Source: iamsonalibendre/Instagram; Image designed by Gargi Singh)

After Malaika Arora, who recently gave her fans a peek into her vegan dabba, actor Sonali Bendre took to social media to share her take on healthy eating. For the #WhatsInYouDabba challenge, started by Twinkle Khanna on Instagram, Sonali posted a picture of her holding a bowl of the “traditional Maharashtrian sabudana khichdi with sweet potato & without sabudana”, she wrote.

Earlier, celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan also shared healthy vegan recipes on social media as part of the challenge.

The Sarfarosh actor also shared a simple recipe that you can try at home. Take a look:

Benefits of sweet potato:

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan recently highlighted the health benefits of eating sweet potato in a social media post.

Sweet potato is a great source of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and fibre. It is highly nutritious and improves gut health and digestion. The antioxidants like anthocyanins found in purple sweet potatoes also protect the body against certain types of cancers. Besides, it enhances brain function by reducing inflammation.

Studies in the past have shown that eating sweet potato reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by improving insulin sensitivity. Its potassium content helps maintain blood pressure levels.

