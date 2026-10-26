Sonali Bendre reveals the comfort food she turns to when feeling low: ‘With sweet lime pickle’

Sonali Bendre, 51, shared that her favourite comfort food is moong dal khichdi, a staple in many Indian households. “Moong dal khichdi is my favourite. If I am falling ill, feeling tired, or feeling low, I go for khichdi. My problem is that whenever I travel, I don’t find khichdi. If I find an Indian restaurant, I ask them to make khichdi my way. That’s my comfort food. Khichdi with ghee and lemon pickle. That’s the most important. The sweet lime pickle with the khichdi is amazing. Apart from that, I also like fish curry,” the Raakh actor told the Amuk Tamuk podcast in Marathi.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

While khichdi is often associated with being a simple or “sick-day” meal, it can be much more than that nutritionally, consultant dietitian Garima Goyal told indianexpress.com.

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“A traditional khichdi made with rice and dal provides a combination of carbohydrates and plant-based protein. The two ingredients complement each other nutritionally, making the protein quality of the overall meal better than relying on either one alone. Khichdi can also be incredibly versatile. Adding vegetables such as carrots, peas, spinach, bottle gourd or beans increases its fibre, vitamin and mineral content. Spices such as turmeric, cumin, ginger and asafoetida can add flavour without requiring excessive amounts of oil or salt,” Goyal said.

Do you like khichdi too? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Do you like khichdi too? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Another reason khichdi works well as comfort food is its texture. “A soft, well-cooked preparation can be easier to eat and digest than heavier, fried meals, particularly when someone has a poor appetite. However, it is important not to assume that khichdi is automatically suitable for every digestive condition. Ingredients, portion size and the individual’s tolerance matter,” said Goyal.

For people trying to lose weight, khichdi does not need to be avoided simply because it contains rice. “Portion and the overall recipe matter more than labelling a particular carbohydrate as ‘bad’. A vegetable-rich khichdi with an appropriate amount of dal and controlled oil can fit comfortably into a balanced diet,” mentioned Goyal.

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At the same time, a basic rice-heavy khichdi may not provide enough protein for everyone, particularly those with higher protein requirements.

“It can be paired or prepared with additional dal, curd, paneer, eggs or another appropriate protein source depending on individual dietary needs. Perhaps the biggest strength of khichdi is its simplicity. It can be inexpensive, adaptable and nutritionally balanced without requiring complicated ingredients. Comfort food doesn’t have to mean unhealthy food. Sometimes, the simplest traditional meals can offer both nourishment and emotional comfort,” said Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.