Sonali Bendre fasts 18–20 hours, eats 1.5 meals daily after cancer

Actor Sonali Bendre, a stage IV metastatic cancer survivor, opened up about her dietary habits in a recent interview, sharing that along with working out, she also fasts. “I do 18-20 hours of fasting. I do one and a half meals a day,” she told Mashable India.

As a cancer survivor, it’s understandable to want control over health through diet. So, we asked experts about whether doing intermittent fasting for a longer duration is beneficial.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“For some healthy people, this can help with weight, sugar control, and reducing inflammation. But for cancer survivors, we have to be much more careful,” said Dr Jyoti Mehta, consultant radiation oncologist, TGH Onco Life Cancer Center, Talegaon.

Dr Meghal Sanghavi, consultant onco-surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said there is no one-size-fits-all diet for cancer survivors. “Nutritional needs differ based on the type of cancer, the treatments received, the stage of recovery, body weight, muscle mass, overall health, age, and any existing lifestyle diseases or other health issues. Some individuals may manage intermittent fasting well, but long fasting might not work for everyone. In some cases, it can result in insufficient calorie and protein intake, fatigue, muscle loss, or slow recovery,” said Dr Sanghavi.

Long fasting is usually not advised for certain groups, like people with diabetes, older adults, or those with liver disease, as it may raise the risk of complications or make it harder to meet their nutritional needs, Dr Sanghavi added.

After cancer treatment, the body needs good nutrition to repair, maintain muscle, and keep immunity strong. “Long fasting windows can lead to weight loss, fatigue, low protein, and vitamin deficiencies if not planned well. That can actually make recovery harder,” noted Dr Mehta.

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Here’s what you should consider about fasting (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider about fasting (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Noting that fasting is not ‘bad,’ Dr Mehta noted that research is looking at how fasting may affect cancer cells, but there’s no solid proof yet that it prevents cancer from coming back. “And it definitely should not replace medical follow-ups, medicines, or a balanced diet,” asserted Dr Mehta.

Dr Mehta’s advice to survivors: if you want to try fasting, do it only with your oncologist and dietitian. “Focus on protein, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and hydration in your eating window. One size does not fit all,” said Dr Mehta.

The goal after cancer is strength, not starvation.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, noted that from a nutrition standpoint, there is no perfect fasting schedule for every cancer survivor. “The focus should be on whether the body is getting enough calories, protein, vitamins, and minerals to support recovery and long-term health. Long fasting periods can make it hard for some people to meet their daily nutritional needs, especially if they have lost weight, have a reduced appetite, or have experienced muscle loss during treatment,” said Sheikh.

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A personalised meal plan is always a better choice than following a diet routine that has worked for someone else.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.