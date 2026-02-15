‘My MIL learnt how to make it for me’: Sonakshi Sinha talks about the one dish she misses having at home after marriage

Sonakshi Sinha is a true Sindhi at heart, and her favourite dish to have at home before she got married is their community’s signature dish: kadhi. The Dabangg actor recently shared in an episode of The Curly Tales that her mother in law makes an effort to help her feel at home by cooking her favourite dish for her.

“My mom used to make Sindhi kadhi every Sunday, My mom-in-law is so sweet dude, she learnt how to make it. And she makes it so well. Last week, she made some and sent it over to test and approve it. And my mom gave her some tips and tricks,” she told the host.

The benefits of kadhi

Clinical dietitian Garima Goyal noted that rice and potatoes, the primary ingredients in Sindhi kadhi, are great starch foods and an ideal source of carbohydrates. Seasonal vegetables added to kadhi give the addition of fibre to the dish. Along with this, kadhi made from besan or Bengal gram flour is rich in protein. “So, this makes it a healthy meal that hits all the adequate amount of macronutrients as well as micronutrients,” she mentioned.

She also added that unlike Punjabi kadhi which is made from lots of leftover curd, Sindhi kadhi is completely vegan as it is made with gram flour.

“Anaemia is marked by significantly lower levels of haemoglobin in the blood. For haemoglobin production, the body needs adequate stores of iron. So having iron-rich foods is necessary. For this, a Sindhi curry helps as it is made by adding tamarind pulp, a great source of iron. Also for iron absorption, protein is needed and besan of curry helps with providing protein in adequate amounts,” Goyal further noted.

Here’s a simple recipe for Sindhi kadhi from chef Saransh Goila:

Ingredients

1 1/2tsp – Refined oil

3tbsp – Gram flour (besan)

1 tsp – Fenugreek (methi) seeds

1 1/2tsp – Turmeric (haldi) powder

3l – Water

2 no – Potatoes

500g – Tomatoes

1 no – Drum stick (optional)

1 long or 2 small piece lotus stem

1 big or 2 small cauliflower

200g – Colocasia (arbi)

200g – Okra (bhindi)

salt

3 np – Lemon-sized balls tamarind (imli, soaked in 1 cup warm water for 2 hours)

Oil (for frying)

1 1/2tsp – Mustard (sarson) seeds

20-25 no – Curry leaves

1 1/2tsp – Cumin

2tsp – Red chilli powder

2 tbsp coriander leaves (dhania patta), chopped

Method

*Pour refined oil into a deep vessel. Once hot, shallow fry gram flour on a low flame until golden brown. Now, add fenugreek seeds.

*Once golden brown, add turmeric powder. Add water. Add cubed potatoes. Let it all come to a boil on a high flame.

*Purée the tomatoes and add to the vessel. Let the kadhi simmer away on a low flame for an hour.

*In the meantime, heat water in another small pot. Add chopped drumsticks and lotus stem and parboil.

*Heat oil for frying. Deep fry cauliflower florets, colocasia, and okra till golden brown with some salt.

*After the kadhi has simmered for an hour, add parboiled lotus stem and drumsticks to it.

*Now add fried cauliflower, colocasia, and okra together.

*Strain the thick soaked tamarind water and let it simmer.

*For tempering, heat the oil in a tempering or small frying pan and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, cumin seeds, and red chilli powder

*Garnish with coriander leaves.

*Serve hot with steamed rice.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.