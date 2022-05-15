Some unforgettable mango recipes with a savoury twist

Summers are synonymous with mangoes. Every year, the onset of summer-monsoon signals the heady aroma of mangoes that would soon flood the vegetable markets. This year, besides enjoying them as is, why not try your hand at giving the sweet, juicy king of fruits a savoury twist? The intense sweetness of the mangoes, when combined with the punch of savoury ingredients is sure to excite your palette.

Mango Salsa

The secret to making an unforgettable mango salsa is getting perfectly ripe mangoes. And once you get your hands on them, try making this punchy salsa that will become a summer party staple and make you forget your OG tomato salsa.

Ingredients

*2 ripe mangos

*1 small jalapeno, seeded

*½ red bell pepper

*¼ small red onion

*1 to 2 limes, juiced (about 2 tablespoons)

*½ teaspoon salt

*¼ cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves

Method

Slice the red onion and let the onion soak in a bowl of cold water while you prepare the other ingredients. Slice the mangoes and add jalapeno and red pepper. Drain the red onion and combine all ingredients in a bowl. Add the lime juice, salt and cilantro leaves and toss well. Let the salsa sit for five to ten minutes and serve with tortilla chips, or use as a sauce for cooked meats or fish.

Prawn mango curry

Instead of making the good ol’ prawn curry, give this Kerala mango prawn curry a try. The mangoes impart subtle tangy flavour to this classic dish, making it super refreshing on the palette. While most curries can be quite complex to make, you can whip up this prawn mango curry within 30 minutes.

Ingredients

*2 tbsp coconut oil

* 1 tbsp fenugreek seeds

*Curry leaves

*1 tbsp ginger

*1 tbsp garlic

*2 green chilli

*5 shallots

*½ tbsp turmeric powder

*2 tbsp chilli powder

*3 cups of thin coconut milk and 1 ½ thick coconut milk

*Raw mango

*1 twig of curry leaves

*1 tbsp coriander powder

*Salt as per taste

*500 grams cleaned prawns

Method

To a hot pan, coconut oil, fenugreek seed and curry leaves. Then, add the chopped ginger, chopped garlic, and sliced green chilli. To this, add shallots followed by turmeric powder, and mix well. Add chilli powder and coriander powder followed by coconut milk. Stir them well. Cover and cook till it boils. To this, add salt as per taste and of cleaned prawns. Slice the raw mango, and add them to the dish. Mix well, cover and cook for 10 minutes. Add the thick coconut milk and sliced green chilli along with curry leaves. Cook for 5 minutes in low flame and serve hot. You can serve this with appam, Kerala porotta, chapati or even with white rice.

Mangalore curry

This unique Mangalorean curry made with sweet and juicy mangoes is one that is sure to make it to your list of summer favourites. It’s easy to make, super refreshing and easy to digest, and an absolute crowd-pleaser.

Ingredients

*4 small mangoes

*1 glass water

*4 green chillies

*3 tbsp jaggery

*Salt as per taste

*2 tbsp corn flour

*1 tbsp udad dal

*Mustard seeds

*10 to 12 curry leaves

*2 dry red chillies

Method

Peel the mangoes and add a glass of water to the pulp. Keep the juice aside. Heat a pan and add the mangoes. Add the juice in the pan. Add green chillies, with three tbsp jaggery. Add 1 cup mango puree. Add salt as per your preference, mix it well, cover the pan and cook for 5 minutes. In a bowl, mix the corn flour with some water and add that mixture to the mango curry. Cook for 7 to 10 minutes. Heat another small pan, and add 1 tbsp oil to it. Add urad dal, mustard seeds, 10 to 12 curry leaves and dry red chillies. Pour this seasoning in the mango curry and enjoy it.

Mango chicken

Mango chicken, served with rice or even noodles, will make for a delectable meal as the the sweetness of mangoes complements the punch of the spices in this dish. Yoghurt and coconut paste also impact natural creaminess to the dish.

Ingredients

*500 grams chicken

*2 tbsp ripe mango grated

*1 mango cut piece

*Onion

*Yoghurt

*Coconut paste

*Ginger and garlic paste

*Cardamon

*Bay leaf

*Cinnamon stick

*Cloves

*Cooking oil

*Tomato ketchup

*Salt as per taste

*Coriander powder

*Cumin powder

*Chopped coriander leaves

Method

To hot oil in a kadhai, add bay leaves, cinnamon stick and immediately add the chicken. Fry on medium to high till light brown in colour. Now, add salt, coriander powder, ginger garlic paste chopped onions, and tomato ketchup. Sauté this on high heat for 3 mins, or until oil separates. Add the yoghurt, and give it a good mix. Cook for 3 mins. Add the grated mango puree and coconut paste. Now add the mango cut pieces. Cover and cook for around 3 mins. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and then serve hot with chapati, porotto, dosa, idli, idiyappam.

Mango tacos

These sweet yet spicy mango tacos are a great vegetarian dinner, perfect even for the fussiest eaters.

Ingredients

*4 taco shells

*2 cups chopped mango

*1 avocado (peel and chopped)

*2 onion

*2 tsp Coriander leaves

*¼ cup cooked potato

*2 tbsp crated carrot

*Few mint leaves

*½ cup yoghurt

*1 green chillies

*½ tsp lemon juice

*Salt as per taste

Method

Pulse everything to a coarse texture, except the yogurt. Then, add yoghurt and salt to the salsa, and mix it. Arrange mango pulp in the taco shell and fill it with the dressing prepared.

