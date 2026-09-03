Soha Ali Khan swaps morning coffee for a lemon gut-heal drink: ‘It’s not for everyone’

Soha Ali Khan, 47, recently revealed a new wellness tweak to her diet. Instead of reaching for a cup of coffee on an empty stomach, she now starts her day with an ‘effective’ herbal drink. “I used to have coffee every morning, but recently, I started having this, and my gut can actually feel the difference. It is something called a lemon gut heal drink. It is super effective, and I have it the first thing in the morning, and then I have whatever I want to have about 20 minutes after. I think warm water gently wakes up your digestive system, and lemon supports stomach acid. Ginger and turmeric are anti-inflammatory. Chia seeds add fibre,” Soha said in an Instagram post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Ingredients:

Warm water

Squeeze half a lemon

Add a pinch of pink salt

Turmeric

Pepper

Soaked chia seeds

Grated ginger

Stir it.

Let it sit for a minute

How to make it?

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Mix all these ingredients to warm water and let it sit for a minute before sipping it slowly.

“It may not suit you if you have acidity or if you have a sensitive stomach or if you are prone to kidney stones. I would say, listen to your body. It’s not for everyone, but it’s really suiting me,” Soha contended.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said morning routines often change as the body’s needs evolve. “Moving away from coffee on an empty stomach to a gentler drink shows a shift many people experience, especially with changing digestion and sensitivity,” said Sheikh.

Why might someone avoid coffee on an empty stomach?

According to Sheikh, coffee can be harsh for some individuals when taken first thing in the morning. “It may increase acidity, irritate the stomach, or cause a jittery feeling. As the body changes with age or hormonal shifts, this sensitivity can become more noticeable. That is when people look for a calmer way to begin their day,” mentioned Sheikh.

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Does it work? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Does it work? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

This combination is simple but effective. “Warm water aids hydration after a long night. Lemon adds a fresh taste and may help digestion. Ginger is known to ease bloating and improve gut comfort. Chia seeds provide fibre, supporting bowel movement and helping one feel light. Together, this drink offers a steady, gentle start instead of a sudden caffeine spike,” said Sheikh.

Does adding turmeric and black pepper make a difference?

Yes, even in small amounts. “Turmeric contains compounds that support the body’s natural response to inflammation. Black pepper helps the body absorb these compounds better. This pairing may assist with digestion and mild inflammation, which some people notice more as they grow older,” Sheikh said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

What to note?

Chia seeds should always be soaked before consuming, as they expand and can be hard to digest otherwise. “Those with sensitive stomachs, acidity, or certain medical conditions should start slow and observe how their body reacts. It is also important to remember that this drink is not meant to replace meals but to prepare the system for one.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.