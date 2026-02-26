Soha Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her current bedtime routine to ‘sleep better’: ‘Someone (with healthy disposable income)…’

Soha Ali Khan, 47, recently shared a glimpse of her current bedtime routine, which she has started following on someone’s advice. “Someone (with healthy disposable income) said kiwis and blueberries (and cherries) at bedtime help you sleep better…will let you know tomorrow!” the Rang De Basanti actor wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Does this remedy actually work for sleep?

We verified it with an expert.

Dt Gulnaaz Shaikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, affirmed that it’s not just social media wellness talk. “Certain fruits naturally contain compounds that help with sleep regulation. Kiwis, for example, are rich in serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. They also have plenty of antioxidants and folate, which may reduce inflammation and improve sleep quality,” said Shaikh.