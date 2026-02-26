Soha Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her current bedtime routine to ‘sleep better’: ‘Someone (with healthy disposable income)…’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Soha Ali Khan, 47, recently shared a glimpse of her current bedtime routine, which she has started following on someone’s advice. “Someone (with healthy disposable income) said kiwis and blueberries (and cherries) at bedtime help you sleep better…will let you know tomorrow!” the Rang De Basanti actor wrote on her Instagram Stories.
Does this remedy actually work for sleep?
We verified it with an expert.
Dt Gulnaaz Shaikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, affirmed that it’s not just social media wellness talk. “Certain fruits naturally contain compounds that help with sleep regulation. Kiwis, for example, are rich in serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. They also have plenty of antioxidants and folate, which may reduce inflammation and improve sleep quality,” said Shaikh.
Cherries, especially tart cherries, are one of the few natural sources of melatonin, the hormone that signals your body that it’s time to sleep. “Blueberries, while not high in melatonin, are rich in antioxidants that help decrease oxidative stress, which can interfere with restful sleep,” said Shaikh.
According to Shaikh, they can support better sleep, “but they’re not magic bullets”. “Small studies have shown that eating two kiwis about an hour before bed may help people fall asleep faster and sleep longer. Tart cherry juice has also been linked to improved sleep duration in some research. However, sleep is influenced by multiple factors, including stress levels, screen time, caffeine intake, and overall lifestyle habits. Fruits can complement a healthy bedtime routine, but they won’t make up for poor sleep habits,” said Shaikh.
What to note?
Portion control matters. “A small bowl of mixed fruits or two kiwis about 45 to 60 minutes before bedtime is reasonable. Overeating, especially close to sleep, can lead to digestive discomfort and disrupt rest,” said Shaikh.
Most people can safely include them, but those with diabetes should monitor portions, as fruits still contain natural sugars. “Anyone with kidney issues should also be mindful of potassium intake, especially with kiwis,” said Shaikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.