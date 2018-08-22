Soaking your worries away in a tub of wine is a real thing

Wine therapy is all about bathing in a pool of red wine. Wine therapy is all about bathing in a pool of red wine.

Wine has been in news for a lot of things – it is good for your skin, heart and stress levels. So, why not take a dip in it? Also known as vinotherapy, wine therapy is about an elaborate bath in a pool of red wine. It is a treatment that promises to illuminate, and revitalise the skin.

The benefits that are nothing less than magical, apparently, is possible because red wine contains resveratrol, a compound that is extremely beneficial to the health of the skin. The polyphenols from red grapes are some of the most effective natural antioxidants. It is backed by science that the polyphenols have an elevated antioxidant capacity, higher than that of vitamins C and E.

Vinotherapy is not something that has come up recently. It was developed in 1995 by Mathilde and Bertrand Thomas, a French couple who eventually went on to launch Caudalie — a skincare brand. Eversince, the concept has been welcomed in quite a few places – Japan, Argentina, the UK among others.

If you’re thinking it is as simple as pouring a bottle of wine or two in a bathtub to create a wine bath for yourself, it does not work like that. Like every other alcohol, red wine can dehydrate one’s skin. So, some other things need to be thrown in along with red wine to mimic the therapeutic effect of vinotherapy. The magic can be created when the bath is filled with red wine, an alcohol-free grape juice concentrate, grape seed extract, wine yeast, hot water, and volcanic extracts to lower the metals in the body.

Ready to splash in a pool of Chianti and soak your worries away?

