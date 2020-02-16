Sneak in millets in your daily meal: Start easy with Sorghum Millet Punjabi-style Kadi

The presence of these essential nutrients help keep the body healthy and keep ailments at bay. The presence of these essential nutrients help keep the body healthy and keep ailments at bay.

The art of sneaking healthy ingredients into meals is never easy, especially with millets, the trickiest grains ever. During my workshops, I share possibilities as well as challenges when we decide to include a specific millet in a certain dish.

There are always ways to do it and sometimes the technique gets so right that we end up making things 100 per cent with Millets. Millet sushi, Ragi momos, Amaranth Crackers, Bajra Laccha Paratha are just a few of them. The more I teach, the more I have my set of learnings too.

Recently, while chatting with an online participant, I realised how difficult it is for her Punjabi family to move to gluten-free options. And after having her little one detected with gluten intolerance, all she could talk about was her sonny boy’s favourite food.

It did make me think and work a little harder. I felt responsible to help her with easier options, keeping in mind her taste preferences. For a few days, before sharing a detailed menu, my sole purpose was to see the family moving to millets effortlessly. And I am glad I pushed my limits. It not only helped this worried mom, but many others too.

The recipe I am sharing today is extremely easy and an effortless way to sneak in Sorghum Millet (Jowar) in your menu. It is Sorghum Millet Punjabi-style Kadi with a base of Spinach puree. This can be paired nicely with Barnyard Millet (Samak) Rice.

Read more for the step by step recipe and the countless benefits of Sorghum Millet. This millet is a boon for those who wish to sneak in millets in their everyday meals.

INGREDIENTS

For Millet Fritters:

· 1/4 cup Sorghum Millet flour (Jowar aata)

· 1/4 cup Gram flour (Besan)

· 1/2 cup finely chopped Onion

· 1/2 tsp Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder

· 1/4 tsp Turmeric Powder

· 1 Green Chilli, finely chopped

· 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh Mint Leaves

· 1/4 cup water to mix

· Oil for deep frying

· Rock Salt to taste

For Millet Curd Mixture:

· 1 cup Sour Curd

· 1/2 cup Sorghum Millet Flour

· A pinch of Turmeric Powder

· 3/4 tsp Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder

· 1/2 tsp Ginger-Garlic Paste

· 1/2 cup blanched Spinach Puree

· Rock Salt to taste

· 2-2.5 cups water to mix

For tempering while serving:

· 3 tbsp cow ghee

· 1 tsp mustard seeds

· 12-15 fenugreek seeds

· 2 dried red chillies

· 1-inch cinnamon stick

· A few curry leaves

· Finely chopped fresh Coriander leaves

Method

1. In a mixing bowl, take curd and sorghum millet flour. Mix it well.

2. Add turmeric, red chilli powder, ginger garlic paste, salt and mix it again.

3. Pour in the blanched spinach puree and let the mixture rest for a few minutes. Add water only later.

4. Now for fritters, in a separate bowl, take finely chopped onions, millet flour, gram flour, mint leaves, chopped green chilli, red chilli powder, turmeric and salt. Mix them dry followed by water to make a dough-like batter.

5. Gently, with your hands, pick small balls from fritters batter and start frying them one by one. Once they turn golden brown, drain and keep them aside.

6. Now in a millet curd mixture, add water as desired. Mix it nicely until no lumps are formed.

7. Now for the tempering, in a deep pan, heat Cow Ghee, add all tempering ingredients except for fresh coriander leaves.

8. Once the spices start to crackle, pour in the millet curd mixture and let it all come to a boil. Check for salt at this stage. Add more if required.

9. Keep the flame on low and let the mixture be cooked till you attain a homogeneous consistency.

10. Add fritters and let it all cook for another 8-10 minutes on medium-low flame with continuous stirring.

11. Serve hot and pair it with Barnyard Millet Rice.

Health benefits of Sorghum Millet and Barnyard Millet

Sorghum Millet (Jowar) is a powerhouse of essential vitamins, antioxidants and minerals. It is loaded with calcium, copper, zinc, phosphorous, potassium and cell-building B vitamins. The presence of these essential nutrients help keep the body healthy and keep ailments at bay.

Barnyard Millet: Nutritionally, barnyard millet is a superior grain, which contains macronutrients and dietary fibre. This tiny wonder grain is a good source of B-complex vitamins, good for growing kids and everyone in the family.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups.

