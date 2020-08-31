Make your snack time interesting with this easy handvo recipe

We all have those evening cravings, and the best way to satiate them is by opting for a filling yet healthy snack. If you have run out of options and ideas, it is time you make the sumptuous Gujarati speciality, handvo. Traditionally made with rice, handvo is a great snack, but the recipe we have for you today has a slight twist. However, do note that the consistency of the batter is the key to a good handvo.
Chef Meghna Kamdar from Meghna’s Food Magic fame shared the recipe of Crispy Suji Handvo recently.
This is what she had to say: “Recognised and popular Gujarati snack – Handvo in (a) different version using rava or suji. Super light, soft yet crispy – you can make this world-famous handvo with suji twist at home.”
The savoury cake is known for its distinct flavours and can be eaten as a dish by itself or enjoyed with a side pickle or chutney.
Here’s how it is made.
Ingredients
1 cup – Semolina (Rava or Suji)
½ cup – Curd
Chopped vegetables – French beans, tomatoes, onions, green chillies, green peas, grated carrots
Salt as per taste
Coriander leaves, finely chopped
½ tsp – Fruit salt
3-4 tbsp – Oil
Mustard seeds
Cumin seeds
A pinch of asafoetida
Green curry leaves
Method
*In a bowl, take suji. Add curd. Mix nicely. Add two spoons water, as semolina absorbs water. Mix well.
*Let it rest for 15 minutes.
*Now add some vegetables of your choice along with and finely chopped green chillies.
*Add some salt and water. Add finely chopped coriander leaves.
*Add half a spoon of water and immediately add some fruit salt.
*As the fruit salt releases bubbles, mix the batter.
*Now in a large pan, take three-four tablespoons oil, some mustard seeds, cumin seeds, a pinch of asafoetida, and curry leaves.
*Now spread handvo batter and mix in the pan.
*Cook on both sides by covering the lid and cooking for 10 minutes.
*Crispy from outside and soft from inside – Suji Handvo is ready.
Pro tips
*Enjoy warm with a cup of tea or just as a side dish with your main course.
*Fruit salt will make your handvo soft
*Flip handvo using a plate.
