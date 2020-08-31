Make your snack time interesting with this easy handvo recipe

Enjoy your tea time with a super easy recipe. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

We all have those evening cravings, and the best way to satiate them is by opting for a filling yet healthy snack. If you have run out of options and ideas, it is time you make the sumptuous Gujarati speciality, handvo. Traditionally made with rice, handvo is a great snack, but the recipe we have for you today has a slight twist. However, do note that the consistency of the batter is the key to a good handvo.

Chef Meghna Kamdar from Meghna’s Food Magic fame shared the recipe of Crispy Suji Handvo recently.

This is what she had to say: “Recognised and popular Gujarati snack – Handvo in (a) different version using rava or suji. Super light, soft yet crispy – you can make this world-famous handvo with suji twist at home.”

The savoury cake is known for its distinct flavours and can be eaten as a dish by itself or enjoyed with a side pickle or chutney.

Here’s how it is made.

Ingredients

1 cup – Semolina (Rava or Suji)

½ cup – Curd

Chopped vegetables – French beans, tomatoes, onions, green chillies, green peas, grated carrots

Salt as per taste

Coriander leaves, finely chopped

½ tsp – Fruit salt

3-4 tbsp – Oil

Mustard seeds

Cumin seeds

A pinch of asafoetida

Green curry leaves

Method

*In a bowl, take suji. Add curd. Mix nicely. Add two spoons water, as semolina absorbs water. Mix well.

*Let it rest for 15 minutes.

*Now add some vegetables of your choice along with and finely chopped green chillies.

*Add some salt and water. Add finely chopped coriander leaves.

*Add half a spoon of water and immediately add some fruit salt.

*As the fruit salt releases bubbles, mix the batter.

*Now in a large pan, take three-four tablespoons oil, some mustard seeds, cumin seeds, a pinch of asafoetida, and curry leaves.

*Now spread handvo batter and mix in the pan.

*Cook on both sides by covering the lid and cooking for 10 minutes.

*Crispy from outside and soft from inside – Suji Handvo is ready.

Pro tips

*Enjoy warm with a cup of tea or just as a side dish with your main course.

*Fruit salt will make your handvo soft

*Flip handvo using a plate.

