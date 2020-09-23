scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Smriti Irani shares traditional recipe by 13-year-old chef from Nagaland; watch

Nutritionists and fitness enthusiasts have often stressed on eating traditional and seasonal dishes for deriving necessary nutrients, as opposed to expensive healthy food products or fad diets

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 23, 2020 4:40:57 pm
yam recipeSmriti Irani shared a traditional yam recipe from Nagaland. (representative image, source: pixabay)

Union Minister Smriti Irani just took to Twitter to share a traditional recipe from Nagaland, on the occasion of Poshan (Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition) Maah 2020, being observed between September 1-30, 2020.

The recipe that Irani shared was by 13-year-old Ayim Imchen from Dimapur, who had learned the recipe from her grandmother. “13-year-old budding Chef Ayim Imchen from Dimapur has learnt a traditional dish from her grandmother. This simple nutritious recipe from Nagaland is just the tip of the huge iceberg called Indian cuisine,” the Union Woman and Child Development Minister wrote on Twitter while sharing the recipe video. Watch:

Nutritionists and fitness enthusiasts have often harped on eating traditional and seasonal dishes for deriving necessary nutrients, as opposed to expensive healthy food products or fad diets. Here is Imchen’s traditional yam recipe:

Ingredients

Yam
Mustard Leaves
Tomatoes
Green chillies
Ginger

“Cooking with mustard leaves and ginger is a traditional style. My grandmother remembers her mother — my great grandmother — cooking this way,” Imchen says in the video.

Read| Milind Soman busts three myths about healthy eating and fitness

Method

* In a pot, boil the yam in water and salt until they are soft. The amount of water depends on how watery or dry you want the dish to be.

* Once the yam is soft, add green chillies and mustard leaves and bring to boil. Let it boil for about three minutes.

* Now add the chopped tomatoes, ginger and ginger leaves. Close the lid and cook for two minutes. The traditional yam dish is ready that you can eat with steamed rice or sticky rice.

Would you like to try?

