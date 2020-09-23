Smriti Irani shares traditional recipe by 13-year-old chef from Nagaland; watch

Smriti Irani shared a traditional yam recipe from Nagaland. (representative image, source: pixabay)

Union Minister Smriti Irani just took to Twitter to share a traditional recipe from Nagaland, on the occasion of Poshan (Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition) Maah 2020, being observed between September 1-30, 2020.

The recipe that Irani shared was by 13-year-old Ayim Imchen from Dimapur, who had learned the recipe from her grandmother. “13-year-old budding Chef Ayim Imchen from Dimapur has learnt a traditional dish from her grandmother. This simple nutritious recipe from Nagaland is just the tip of the huge iceberg called Indian cuisine,” the Union Woman and Child Development Minister wrote on Twitter while sharing the recipe video. Watch:

13-year-old budding Chef Ayim Imchen

Nutritionists and fitness enthusiasts have often harped on eating traditional and seasonal dishes for deriving necessary nutrients, as opposed to expensive healthy food products or fad diets. Here is Imchen’s traditional yam recipe:

Ingredients

Yam

Mustard Leaves

Tomatoes

Green chillies

Ginger

“Cooking with mustard leaves and ginger is a traditional style. My grandmother remembers her mother — my great grandmother — cooking this way,” Imchen says in the video.

Method

* In a pot, boil the yam in water and salt until they are soft. The amount of water depends on how watery or dry you want the dish to be.

* Once the yam is soft, add green chillies and mustard leaves and bring to boil. Let it boil for about three minutes.

* Now add the chopped tomatoes, ginger and ginger leaves. Close the lid and cook for two minutes. The traditional yam dish is ready that you can eat with steamed rice or sticky rice.

Would you like to try?

