Smriti Irani relishes guavas; here’s what makes them the perfect winter fruit

Winter is all about enjoying hot soups and seasonal delicacies while soaking up the sun. While there are many winter favourites, the one fruit you must consume this season is guava — the light green, mildly sweet and tangy fruit.

Looks like cabinet minister Smriti Irani also enjoys the delicious fruit, as she had recently shared a picture of ripe guavas from her mother’s house. Looks like a treat!

Smriti Irani shared a glimpse of a freshly cut guava (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories) Smriti Irani shared a glimpse of a freshly cut guava (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories)

Here’s why this winter fruit should be on your plate, too!

Being low gylcemic index, guavas are known to lower blood sugar as well as total cholesterol, triglycerides and LDL cholesterol levels, as per a 2016-study, Effect of Guava in Blood Glucose and Lipid Profile in Healthy Human Subjects: A Randomized Controlled Study.

According to WebMD, guava is known to be loaded with nutrients such that it has more vitamin C than oranges. So, it works on your gut health and builds immunity over long-term.

Tanvi S Chiplunkar, senior dietician at Bhatia Hospital Mumbai said guava is a “good source of dietary fibre” which is useful in maintaining blood sugar levels in diabetic people.

The fibre in the tropical fruit also helps ease symptoms of constipation, that many complain of in the dry chilly weather.

Besides these benefits, guavas are also good source of iron, calcium and phosphorus.

WebMD mentions that guava has a higher concentration of lycopene, an antioxidant that fights prostate cancer than any other plant food, including tomatoes and watermelon. It is said to improve circulation, which may also help boost brain function.

Contraindications

According to Chiplunkar, ripe guava is should be avoided if you are suffering from regular cold and cough. On the other hand, raw ones are recommended to be taken to reduce mucous formation.

So, are you ready to indulge?

