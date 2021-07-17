Smriti Irani’s daughter Zoish makes strawberry cheesecake; plates it like a pro

Smriti Irani's daughter Zoish has been whipping up a lot of dishes lately. (Source: smritiiraniofficial/Instagram)

Smriti Irani’s daughter Zoish has been honing her culinary skills and treating her family to a variety of delicacies. Not just cooking, the 17-year-old has picked up the art of plating dishes too. Her latest creation is proof.

On her Instagram page @zoestabletop, Zoish shared a photo of strawberry cheesecake that she made recently, and we are highly impressed. She plated the cheesecake with some strawberries, mint leaves and cookie crumbs; the pink-coloured cheesecake looked lovely on a blue oval plate.

Zoish also shared the recipe for making it:

For the crust:

*Mix 290g crushed oreos and 60g melted butter

*Press down firmly into an 8inch tin and set it aside

For the filling:

*Whip 400ml whipping cream to stiff peaks and set aside

*Whisk together 500g cream cheese,110g icing sugar,1tsp cocoa powder until soft

*Add in 1tsp vanilla essence, 10ml strawberry extract and whisk

*Add the whipped cream to the cream cheese mixture and fold

*Pour into tin and put it in the fridge for atleast six hours until properly set.

The bio of her Instagram page reads, “just a 17-year-old trying to make it big in the culinary world.” Her mother also shared a glimpse of the cheesecake in an Instagram story.

Smriti Irani shared this in an Instagram story.

