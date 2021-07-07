Smriti Irani’s daughter cooks mouthwatering dishes; see pics

Smriti Irani’s daughter Zoish Irani recently whipped up some yummy dishes at home.

The Union Minister gave us a glimpse of the home-cooked delicacies in a series of Instagram stories. “Chef @zoishiranii all of 17,” wrote the proud mother with a picture of Zoish cooking. Turns out, the cooking enthusiast made pizza, green curry and rice.

Take a look at what she made:

Zoish Irani is a cooking enthusiast.

Pizza made by Smriti Irani's daughter.

“Curry queen @zoishiranii,” Smriti further wrote.

Smriti Irani shared this picture in an Instagram story.

This is not the first time Smriti Irani’s daughter has tried her hand at cooking. In December last year, Zoish made roasted turkey garnished with oranges and pomegranates, a picture of which was shared by her mother in an Instagram story. Previously, she also cooked veg Hakka noodles and chicken manchurian.

Smriti and Zoish Irani’s bond is what mother-daughter relationship goals are made of. Earlier in 2019, the mother also stood up against her daughter’s bully. She wrote, “…my daughter is an accomplished sportsperson, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want, she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom.”

Meanwhile, it looks like Zoish is turning out to be quite a fine cook.

