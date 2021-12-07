Smriti Irani cooks chicken curry for daughter Shanelle; shares step-by-step recipe

There is nothing that matches the taste of homemade food, and it only gets better if prepared by one’s mother.

As such, actor and politician Smriti Irani recently donned the chef’s hat and treated her daughter Shanelle to a sumptuous chicken curry made with coconut milk.

Smriti Irani shared her daughter’s special request (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories) Smriti Irani shared her daughter’s special request (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories)

Sharing that Shanelle wanted her to whip up a special curry like her younger daughter Zoe, a chef, Smriti, who was recently in news for her incredible weight loss, shared step-by-step recipe of preparing the dish in a fun, poetic style.

She shared the recipe on her Instagram Stories.

She blended the spices together with onion and garlic for the recipe. (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories) She blended the spices together with onion and garlic for the recipe. (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories)

“When Shanelle Irani wants you to whip up a curry like Zoe Irani,” she shared.

Look at the colour! (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories) Look at the colour! (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories)

“When spice is nice…and you are in a bind, how much to grind,” she wrote alongside a picture of the spices including red chillies, garlic, turmeric, cumin, fenugreek seeds, and some chopped onions.

The chicken pieces are seen getting cooked. (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories) The chicken pieces are seen getting cooked. (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories)

“It splutters and splatters….the spice in oil is all that matters,” she added. She continued: “When the chicken is flicked in a paste with taste.”

She then let the tomatoes cook. (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories) She then let the tomatoes cook. (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories)

“You try and try, till the tomatoes come by,” Smriti said as she added chopped tomatoes to the spice mix.

She went on to say that “when you are in service of your daughter…the curry then needs coconut water.”

She added coconut milk to amp up the tatse. (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories) She added coconut milk to amp up the tatse. (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories)

…and “a curry in a hurry for a daughter much loved” is ready!

Here’s the delectable chicken curry! (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories) Here’s the delectable chicken curry! (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories)

If you also feel like having chicken curry, here’s a simple recipe from chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Ingredients

1.5 kg – Chicken

1 tbsp – Coconut milk

2 tsp – Oil

4 – Medium sized onion, finely chopped

¼ tbsp – Turmeric powder

2 tbsp – Coriander powder

1½ tbsp – Red chilli powder

Kasoori methi

5 – Tomatoes, finely chopped

Salt to taste

¼ cup – Ginger-garlic paste

Fresh coriander leaves

Method

*Marinate the chicken with ginger-garlic paste and set aside for half an hour. Pressure cook the chicken with two cups of water for one whistle. Remove and set it aside.

*Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add onions and saute till golden brown in colour. Add turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder and chicken masala and cook further for a minute.

*Add kasoori methi and tomatoes and cook till the tomatoes gets cooked. Add salt and chicken. Mix well till the mixture coats the chicken and cook for five minutes. Add coconut milk and bring it to boil. Cover the pan and cook for five minutes more.

*Serve the chicken garnished with coriander leaves.

