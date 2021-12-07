scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
MUST READ

Smriti Irani cooks chicken curry for daughter Shanelle; shares step-by-step recipe

"It's a curry in a hurry for a much-loved daughter," expressed Smriti Irani

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 7, 2021 1:20:03 pm
Smriti IraniSmriti Irani cooks for her daughter Shanelle (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram)

There is nothing that matches the taste of homemade food, and it only gets better if prepared by one’s mother.

As such, actor and politician Smriti Irani recently donned the chef’s hat and treated her daughter Shanelle to a sumptuous chicken curry made with coconut milk.

chicken curry Smriti Irani shared her daughter’s special request (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories)

Sharing that Shanelle wanted her to whip up a special curry like her younger daughter Zoe, a chef, Smriti, who was recently in news for her incredible weight loss, shared step-by-step recipe of preparing the dish in a fun, poetic style.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |How about some chicken curry tonight? (recipe inside)

She shared the recipe on her Instagram Stories.

chicken curry She blended the spices together with onion and garlic for the recipe. (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories)

“When Shanelle Irani wants you to whip up a curry like Zoe Irani,” she shared.

ALSO READ |Express Recipes: How to make the most delicious Chicken Curry
chicken curry Look at the colour! (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories)

“When spice is nice…and you are in a bind, how much to grind,” she wrote alongside a picture of the spices including red chillies, garlic, turmeric, cumin, fenugreek seeds, and some chopped onions.

chicken curry The chicken pieces are seen getting cooked. (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories)

“It splutters and splatters….the spice in oil is all that matters,” she added. She continued: “When the chicken is flicked in a paste with taste.”

chicken curry She then let the tomatoes cook. (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories)

“You try and try, till the tomatoes come by,” Smriti said as she added chopped tomatoes to the spice mix.

She went on to say that “when you are in service of your daughter…the curry then needs coconut water.”

chicken curry She added coconut milk to amp up the tatse. (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories)

…and “a curry in a hurry for a daughter much loved” is ready!

chicken curry Here’s the delectable chicken curry! (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories)

If you also feel like having chicken curry, here’s a simple recipe from chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Ingredients

1.5 kg – Chicken
1 tbsp – Coconut milk
2 tsp – Oil
4 – Medium sized onion, finely chopped
¼ tbsp – Turmeric powder
2 tbsp – Coriander powder
1½ tbsp – Red chilli powder
Kasoori methi
5 – Tomatoes, finely chopped
Salt to taste
¼ cup – Ginger-garlic paste
Fresh coriander leaves

Method

*Marinate the chicken with ginger-garlic paste and set aside for half an hour. Pressure cook the chicken with two cups of water for one whistle. Remove and set it aside.

*Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add onions and saute till golden brown in colour. Add turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder and chicken masala and cook further for a minute.

*Add kasoori methi and tomatoes and cook till the tomatoes gets cooked. Add salt and chicken. Mix well till the mixture coats the chicken and cook for five minutes. Add coconut milk and bring it to boil. Cover the pan and cook for five minutes more.

*Serve the chicken garnished with coriander leaves.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Untitled by Sudarshan Shetty
From abstract to minimal, exhibition explores sculpture art in contemporary times

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 07: Latest News

Advertisement