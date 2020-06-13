Craving smoothies? Use these easy recipes to make it at home

It is summer and the urge for a smoothie is at an all-time high. Rather than ordering from outside, we would suggest making some at home and believe us, it will not be complicated. In case you want to whip up some at home, here are recipes to do so. Take those glasses out and enjoy.
(Recipes by Nitin Mathur, Executive Chef, Taj Santacruz)
Granola and fruit smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 Banana sliced
- 1 Apple medium (peeled and diced)
- 1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 tsp Cinnamon powder
- 1 tbsp Maple syrup or honey
- 1 tbsp Flaxseed powder
- 1/2 cup granola
- 1/4 cup ice
Method
1. First crush granola coarsely in the blender.
2. Then add the greek yogurt, honey and soy milk. Blend it well.
3. Add the rest of the ingredients and blend it well. Your granola and fruit smoothie is ready!
Peanut butter and honey oat smoothie
Ingredients
- 2 Cups of rolled oats (pan roasted)
- 1/2 yogurt
- 1 Cup almond milk
- 1 Large banana
- 3tbsp Peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1tbsp flaxseed powder
Method
1. Put the oats in a blender and mix it well.
2. Pour some milk and let the oats to soften there for about two to three minutes.
3. Add the rest of the ingredients.
4. Serve!
Mango and yoghurt smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 mango peeled and diced
- 1 cup yogurt
- 1 cup ice
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon powder
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds
Method
1. In a blender, take yogurt, lime juice and cinnamon powder and mix it well.
2. Add the rest of the ingredients and keep blending for a minute or two.
3. Pour it into two cups and serve!
Enjoy!
