‘Smoothie in a bowl’: Here’s how you can prepare this healthy drink (recipe inside)

March 16, 2022 10:15:35 am
With summers knocking on our doors, it is time to give in to summery temptations and treats. After long and harsh months of winters, it is natural to crave for cooling and soothing drinks which have a sugary taste. But, instead of compromising on your health, you can prepare something in your own kitchen with the ingredients available at home.
Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a simple recipe of the perfect summer drink: strawberry and cream smoothie which can be prepared in just five minutes. Check out her post.
View this post on Instagram
Smoothie in a bowl
Ingredients
2 frozen banana
1 cup strawberries
Handful ice cubes
Splash of coconut milk
1/2 tbsp vanilla extract
Method
* Just blend all the ingredients together until they come to a creamy texture.
* Pour it into a bowl or a glass and enjoy it with your family.
Would you like to try?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-