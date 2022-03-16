‘Smoothie in a bowl’: Here’s how you can prepare this healthy drink (recipe inside)

With summers knocking on our doors, it is time to give in to summery temptations and treats. After long and harsh months of winters, it is natural to crave for cooling and soothing drinks which have a sugary taste. But, instead of compromising on your health, you can prepare something in your own kitchen with the ingredients available at home.

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a simple recipe of the perfect summer drink: strawberry and cream smoothie which can be prepared in just five minutes. Check out her post.

Smoothie in a bowl

Ingredients

2 frozen banana

1 cup strawberries

Handful ice cubes

Splash of coconut milk

1/2 tbsp vanilla extract

Method

* Just blend all the ingredients together until they come to a creamy texture.

* Pour it into a bowl or a glass and enjoy it with your family.

Would you like to try?

