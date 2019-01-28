Easy and smart ways to add fibre to your diet

Eat more fibre – you have probably heard this before. But why is it so important to include a healthy portion of fibre in your daily diet? As per Mayo clinic, “Dietary fibre — found mainly in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes — is probably best known for its ability to prevent or relieve constipation. But foods containing fibre can provide other health benefits as well, such as helping to maintain a healthy weight and lowering your risk of diabetes, heart disease and some types of cancer.”

Given its many benefits, it is important to incorporate fibre into one’s diet. From eating popcorn to snacking on fruits, here are some easy and smart ways to do it.

Eat chia seeds

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamins and minerals, chia seeds are packed with a whopping 11 grams of fibre per ounce. Soak them in water and eat them or make delicious chia puddings out of it.

Replace maida with wheat

You can easily replace white flour, or maida, with whole-wheat pastry flour. This fine-textured flour has three times as much fibre as white flour.

Take a fibre supplement

In case you are busy and running out of time, it is recommended to take fibre supplements to make up for the loss of fibre in your diet.

Snack on popcorns

Popcorns are whole grains and when it comes to fibre, they contain four grams of fibre per ounce (28 grams). That’s three cups of air-popped popcorn. If you are trying to lose weight, make sure you go for unflavoured ones.

Eat whole fruits and vegetables, not juice

Most people go for juices and slushes instead of taking in the whole vegetable or fruit. But eating fruits and vegetables in whole form, rather than juice, ensures that you get more fibre and less sugar.

Do not peel apples, cucumbers, sweet potatoes

When you peel fruits and vegetables, you often remove half the fibre. For instance, one small apple has 4 grams of fibre, but a peeled apple has only 2 grams. Remember to keep the skin on the next time you consume these food items.