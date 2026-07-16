Slovak leader thanks PM Modi for ‘thekua’: Why this Bihari cookie stays fresh for weeks

Slovak National Council Chairman Richard Rasi recently took to X to share a video of himself tasting thekua, the traditional sweet from Bihar that Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented to him during his visit to Slovakia this year.

Calling the gesture “one of the thoughtful, personal touches of diplomacy,” Rasi said the whole-wheat delicacy is “somewhat similar to the traditional Slovak cookies that their mothers and grandmothers used to make.”

“Traditional treats like these cookies help strengthen relationships, create a friendlier atmosphere, and often make discussions easier,” he said, adding that such cultural exchanges allow leaders to connect beyond formal diplomatic meetings.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Made with whole wheat flour, jaggery/sugar, ghee and fennel seeds, Thekua is deeply rooted in the culinary traditions of Bihar and Jharkhand and is especially associated with Chhath Puja. But beyond its cultural symbolism, the rustic sweet also stands out for its ability to stay fresh for weeks without refrigeration.

Diplomacy is also about the small gestures that bring people closer. During @narendramodi’s visit to Slovakia, I received traditional Thekua from Bihar and presented him with Slovak spa wafers inscribed in Hindi. Such moments strengthen the ties between our countries. 🇸🇰🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dgBlOlNYMO — Richard Raši (@Richard_Rasi) July 14, 2026

So, is thekua healthier than most festive sweets? And what gives it such an impressive shelf life?

According to Dt. Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietician at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, its ingredients make it a comparatively better choice, provided it’s eaten in moderation.

“Thekua is a simple, traditional sweet made with whole wheat flour, jaggery or sugar, ghee and spices like fennel or cardamom. Compared to syrup-soaked sweets such as gulab jamun or rasgulla, it contains much less moisture because it isn’t soaked in sugar syrup,” says Sheikh.

She explains that when prepared with jaggery and whole-wheat flour, thekua offers modest nutritional advantages.

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“Whole wheat contributes dietary fibre, while jaggery provides small amounts of iron and minerals. That makes it a slightly healthier option than sweets made with refined flour and refined sugar.”

However, she cautions against considering it a health food. “It is still a high-energy festive food because of the ghee and sweetener used. Thekua is best enjoyed occasionally rather than as an everyday snack. A small portion with tea or milk can comfortably fit into a balanced diet.”

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How does Thekua last for weeks without refrigeration?

One of Thekua’s most fascinating characteristics is its naturally long shelf life. Unlike milk-based sweets that spoil quickly, it can remain fresh for weeks if stored properly.

According to Sheikh, “Thekua stays fresh because it contains very little moisture. The dough is prepared with flour, ghee and jaggery or sugar, then deep-fried until crisp. This removes much of the water, creating a dry product that is less favourable for bacteria, yeast and mould to grow.”

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She adds that the ingredients themselves help preserve the sweet. “Ghee forms a protective fat layer, while jaggery or sugar binds some of the remaining moisture, reducing what food scientists call ‘water activity’—the amount of water available for microbes to survive.”

Storage also plays a crucial role. “Once Thekua has cooled completely, storing it in an airtight container helps retain its crisp texture and freshness. The combination of low moisture, proper frying and careful storage is why it can last for weeks without refrigeration.”

Thekua (Photo: Magnific) Thekua (Photo: Magnific)

Can thekua be made healthier?

Sheikh believes small modifications can improve its nutritional profile without stripping away its traditional identity. “Replacing part of the refined flour, if used, with whole wheat or millet flour increases fibre content. Using jaggery instead of refined sugar also adds a richer flavour along with small amounts of minerals.”

She also recommends incorporating nutrient-dense ingredients. “Finely chopped nuts or seeds such as sesame and flaxseed can enhance the nutrient profile without significantly changing the taste.”

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For those trying to reduce calories, cooking methods can also be adapted. “The amount of ghee and sweetener can be reduced slightly without affecting the texture too much. Baking or air-frying is another option for people looking to cut down on oil, although the flavour and crispness will differ from the traditional version.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.