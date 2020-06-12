Who needs protein bars? Try these 5 ingredient post-workout energy balls

These guilt-free energy balls will soon be your pre or post-workout snack. (Photo: Getty) These guilt-free energy balls will soon be your pre or post-workout snack. (Photo: Getty)

We all feel extremely hungry after an intense workout session. But if we eat anything and everything that comes our way after working out, then those planks, crunches and jumping jacks will go waste! So it is very important to consume something healthy that also makes you feel energetic after and before a workout session. And if you are looking for something to satiate your post workout hunger pangs, we have got you covered. Also, if you have just started working out, take a look at this 2-minute intensity workout you can do on a busy day (Click here).

Below, take a look at how you can get a tasty and healthy dose of vitamins, nutrients and fibre using just 5 easily available ingredients.

Ingredients

2/3 cup – Peanut butter

2 tbsp – Honey

1 cup – Oats

1/2 cup – Chocolate chips (optional)

2 tbsp – Chia seeds

Steps

*In a bowl, take peanut butter, honey and mix well.

*To this, add chia seeds along with oats and chocolate chips. Mix all the ingredients until you get a sticky paste.

*Now take some of this mixture and mould into balls. Set the energy balls on a tray or glass container and store in the refrigerator for 2 hours.

*Prepare in small batches so that you can enjoy them fresh. It is great as a breakfast and for those sweet-tooth cravings as well.

While peanut butter is packed with bone-building magnesium, potassium and vitamin B6, chia seeds are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and fibre. Honey adds a natural sweetness and is anti-bacterial. When all these ingredients come together, you are sure to have a healthy snack without the fear of pulling on extra calories.

