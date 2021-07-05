From skin elasticity to overall health: Here’s why Juhi Parmar loves makhana

The actor said makhana is rich in antioxidants, which protect against inflammation and chronic diseases. (Photo: Instagram/@juhiparmar)

Health and fitness enthusiasts would vouch for the nutritional value of makhana or fox nuts. Found in many kitchens across the country, the food item is considered to be a good snacking option for both children and adults.

Actor Juhi Parmar, who is a conscious parent to her daughter Samairra — and advocates as such on her Instagram — shared a video recently, talking about its many benefits.

“Makhana is a type of seed used throughout Asia. It is also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds. It is rich in nutrients and makes a great addition to a healthy, well-rounded diet,” she said, adding that it is a good source of protein and fiber, along with micro-nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, iron and magnesium.

The actor said it is rich in antioxidants, which protect against inflammation and chronic diseases. “It is said that makhana also contains anti-ageing properties, which promotes skin elasticity and health. It is good for weight management, because it is light on the stomach,” she said as part of her ‘organic secrets’ series.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, too, had mentioned in an Instagram post recently that fox nuts are a good source of protein and dietary fiber, and are low in saturated fat. They are also loaded with calcium which helps in strengthening teeth and bones.

Additionally, if you are looking for tasty and interesting ways to add makhana to your everyday diet, try this two-in-one makhana bhel recipe.

