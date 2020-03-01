Size of glass determines sale of alcohol, study finds

The study reveals that the quantity of wine sold in some restaurants in England has been found to be higher by almost seven per cent, because it was presented in 370 ml glasses, and opposed to 300 ml ones. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The study reveals that the quantity of wine sold in some restaurants in England has been found to be higher by almost seven per cent, because it was presented in 370 ml glasses, and opposed to 300 ml ones. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Take a long swig, because the amount of alcohol — particularly wine — you will be downing tonight, will be determined by the size of the glass, a study has found.

While people’s drinking tendencies have been researched in the past, in a first, a recent study has found that people tend to drink more when they are served wine in slightly bigger glasses, thereby affecting sales. In fact, the study reveals that the quantity of wine sold in some restaurants in England has been found to be higher by almost seven per cent, because it was presented in 370 ml glasses, and opposed to 300 ml ones. Also, it was found that the consumption was cut by 9.6 per cent when smaller glasses of 270 ml capacity were used to serve diners. On the other hand, a large 450 ml glass seemed to encourage people to drink it all away. But, interestingly, the 450 ml glass made no significant difference in consumption volume when compared with 300 ml glasses, possibly because drinkers were more aware of the difference in size.

Researchers believe that this may be possible, because when diners are served wine in a “slightly bigger glass”, their understanding of a “reasonably-sized glass” gets distorted.

Researchers believe that this may be possible, because when diners are served wine in a “slightly-bigger glass”, their understanding of a “reasonably-sized glass” gets distorted. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Researchers believe that this may be possible, because when diners are served wine in a “slightly-bigger glass”, their understanding of a “reasonably-sized glass” gets distorted. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

For the research — published in the journal Addiction — numerous studies were conducted between 2015 and 2018, at bars and restaurants in Cambridge, by a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge’s Behaviour and Health Research Unit, before drawing a conclusion. It is also understood that wine sales are higher on Fridays and Saturdays, as against Mondays and days that are slightly warmer.

ALSO READ | Researchers in Belgium are trying out insect fat to replace butter in waffles, cakes

The finding throws light on the important health issue of alcoholism, insisting that the urge to drink can possibly be curbed if it is served in smaller glasses. While drinking a glass of wine at night is said to be beneficial, excessive alcohol can lead to illnesses. In fact, a lot of people are also known to binge-drink, so as to keep up with the crowd, especially around the time of festivals and celebrations. It is believed that alcohol is a stimulant. After the first drink, it causes the slowing of cells in the brain (neurons) that ultimately results in depression. In fact, excess alcohol does the same — slowing down and aberrancy in the functioning of other body systems as well.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd