This is what happens when you drink hot water during a throat infection

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Is hot water unsuitable for those with a throat infection or a runny nose, as the internet suggests? Stressing that there is no truth to social media chatter surrounding hot water consumption when you are down with seasonal issues, experts say that many people rely on warm soups, teas, or broths for comfort — but the temperature and type of food can make a difference.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
What happens to your body when you are suffering from conditions like throat infections and a runny nose?
When the body is fighting a throat infection or a runny nose, the immune system triggers inflammation in the throat and nasal passages, causing soreness and swelling. Dr Murarji Ghadge, senior ENT surgeon and sleep disorder specialist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, said mucus production increases to trap pathogens, leading to congestion or a runny nose. “Some people may experience fatigue or fever as the body directs energy to immune defense. If fluids are not replenished, mucus thickens, worsening discomfort. Overall, the symptoms are a sign that the body is actively fighting the infection,” said Dr Ghadge.
So, what kind of water should you have?
Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant, internal medicine, Gleneagles Hospital Parel Mumbai, said one should avoid scalding temperatures, which can “burn sensitive tissues”. “If you have a fever, drinking fluids at a temperature you find comfortable is important; neither very hot nor iced drinks are inherently harmful, so choose what feels best.”
The key is to avoid extremely hot beverages or meals, which can irritate an already sensitive throat. Gentle warmth is comforting, while scorching heat may cause discomfort or minor irritation, said Dr Aniket Mule, consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.
So, should you avoid hot water?
Dr Agarwal said that there’s no general rule that you must avoid hot water when you have a cold. “In fact, warm or hot beverages and inhaling warm steam can relieve cold symptoms. Warm, not scalding hot, drinks help soothe a sore or scratchy throat, loosen mucus, reduce nasal congestion, and keep you hydrated, which supports recovery,” said Dr Agarwal.
When using hot water, avoid extremely high temperatures. “Sipping water throughout the day, along with other soothing measures such as honey, herbal teas, or saltwater gargles, can support recovery,” said Dr Ghadge.
It’s not about avoiding hot items completely but about choosing the right temperature and type of food that supports comfort and recovery. “Warmth, when used thoughtfully, can be a helpful part of managing cold symptoms and soothing discomfort naturally,” said Dr Mule.
What else helps?
Several measures can relieve symptoms and support the immune system. Staying well-hydrated with water, soups, or herbal teas is crucial. Rest allows the body to fight the infection more effectively.
Dr Ghadge emphasised the use of saltwater gargles to reduce throat inflammation. “While steam inhalation or a humidifier can ease nasal congestion, over-the-counter remedies like pain relievers, decongestants, or lozenges may help if needed,” said Dr Ghadge.
Including nutritious, vitamin-rich foods can also aid recovery.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.