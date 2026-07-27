This is what happens when you drink hot water during a throat infection

Is hot water unsuitable for those with a throat infection or a runny nose, as the internet suggests? Stressing that there is no truth to social media chatter surrounding hot water consumption when you are down with seasonal issues, experts say that many people rely on warm soups, teas, or broths for comfort — but the temperature and type of food can make a difference.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What happens to your body when you are suffering from conditions like throat infections and a runny nose?