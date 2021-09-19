scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 19, 2021
Sindhi food, vegan diet for Ranveer Singh: Actor reveals this and more on ask-me-anything session

The actor, who is a Sindhi, shared during the AMA session that his favourite Sindhi food comprises "Sindhi curry with rice and boondi, and arbi tuk on the side"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 19, 2021 1:20:33 pm
(Photo: Instagram/@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh, in his recent ask-me-anything session on Instagram, answered some fun questions that his followers asked, which included everything from sports, to his current favourite show, favourite film, whether he is a morning person or a night owl, and what he calls his wife Deepika Padukone, among other things.

(Photo: Instagram/@ranveersingh)

The latter even crashed his session, asking him when he would return home, to which he replied saying he is on his way, and that he would eat at home.

The actor answered many other questions with a touch of humour, and more notably, revealed what kind of diet he prefers. The 36-year-old shared with his fans that he is on a vegan diet, which is essentially a plant-based diet.

(Photo: Instagram/@ranveersingh)

Some time back, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had also posted on Twitter about the need to consume a plant-based diet, which many believe to be a more sustainable way of eating.

According to the FSSAI, the benefits of a plant-based diet include:

* Lower overall cholesterol levels
* Less risk of stroke and obesity
* Reduced risk of diabetes
* High-fibre content
* Reduced carbon footprint

Ruchi Sharma, a nutritionist, and the founder of EAT.FIT.REPEAT, had previously told indianexpress.com that veganism (vegan diet) is a kind of lifestyle that attempts to exclude all forms of meat and products that are derived from animals, since the vegan society thinks all animals have the right to be free of human use, be it for food, clothes, or any other useful purposes”.

According to Sharma, veganism does not allow the consumption of any animal-derived product, be it “milk, honey, meat, eggs, whey, casein, or even products like leather, silk, beeswax, latex, soaps, etc., that involve the use of animals”.

(Photo: Instagram/@ranveersingh)

Interestingly, Singh, who is a Sindhi, also shared during the AMA session that his favourite Sindhi food comprises “Sindhi curry with rice and boondi, and arbi tuk on the side”.

If you are keen on trying Sindhi food yourself — which is native to the Sindh region in Pakistan — here is a traditional Sindhi kadhi recipe.

Additionally, here is an entire Sindhi thali recipe for you to satiate your taste buds.

