Dinner recipe: How about some Sindhi Dal Makhani tonight?

For most people, dal chawal is synonymous with ghar ka khana. It is also a popular Indian staple which is fuss-free and easy to prepare. However, the preparations and the dals used vary according to one’s taste and also region/state. While spicy flavours are preferred by people in the northern parts of the country, those in the western states prefer savoury and sweet.

One such dal is the Sindhi Dal Makhaani (pronounced as Dal Makhaani), which is not really the Sindhi version of the popular north Indian dish, dal makhani, but is equally delicious and is also a visual treat.

Recently, Joyce Arora, (Malaika and Amrita Arora’s mother), who keeps sharing interesting recipes on her Instagram, shared the recipe of the Sindhi Dal Makhani which can be made in a jiffy. The recipe is originally from Dolly Sidhwani.

Take a look at her post below:

This is what she had to say: “Absolutely simple, cooked in a jiffy. One difference in technique you will notice, is that normally one adds spices and powders to hot oil as a tadka. Here you are pouring hot oil on top of raw spices. Still having to get a hang of the science behind this. Any ideas why?”

Here’s the easy recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup – Yellow moong dal, washed well, rinsed and soaked in water for 30 minutes.

1 inch – Ginger, finely chopped

3 – Green chillies, finely chopped

½ tsp – Haldi powder

2 cups – Water

Salt as per taste

½ tsp – Coriander powder

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

½ tsp – Black pepper powder

½ tsp – Amchoor powder

2 tbsp – Ghee

Method

*Wash the dal, rinse and soak in water for 30 minutes.

*Drain and put in a pan.

*Add finely chopped ginger, green chillies and some haldi powder. Add 2 cups water and cook for about 20 mins. Once cooked, blend the dal to a smooth paste. Add salt, as per taste.

*Cook on low flame till you get a thick and creamy texture.

*Sprinkle ½ tsp each of coriander powder, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, amchoor or dry mango powder over the dal.

*Heat 2 tbsp ghee till it smokes and then pour it all over the masala on top of the dal. Make sure all the masala is covered with the ghee.

Would you like to try?

